MINNEAPOLIS — As part of its on-going commitment to provide and support “Whole Person Care” for all employees, Allina Health announced today, it will bring its current employees’ wages to its own internal wage floor of $15 per hour, exceeding the current minimum wage required by city, state and federal legislation.
“It’s important we continually invest in our talented workforce and provide a culture of caring so they can best care for our patients, their families and their coworkers,” said David Albrecht, president of District One Hospital and Owatonna Hospital. “Our employees are our single most valuable resource and today’s announcement is part of our on-going commitment to employees at every level of our organization.”
The wage floor applies to all Allina Health employees, both union and non-contract staff. The new hourly wage floor goes into effect in July 2019.