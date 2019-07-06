As the fall season quickly approaches, there are some adult recreation opportunities for everyone. Adult Co-Rec Kickball returns for its 15th season, and Men’s and Co-Rec Fall Softball is entering the 14th year.
New this year for fall softball we will be offering 5 on 5 on 5 women’s and men’s leagues. Instead of trying to find twelve or thirteen players to field a team, you only need to find six or seven. The game is played with three teams playing on the same field. One team will be the batting team for three outs, one team will play infield consisting of pitcher, first base, second base, shortstop and third base for three outs per inning, and the final team will play the four outfield positions and catcher for three outs per inning. There will be 9 outs per inning and 4 innings will constitute a full game. The entry fee will be $50 per team and each player pays a player fee of $10. Men’s upper division will play Monday, Men’s lower division will play Wednesday and Women’s division on Wednesday. The deadline to register a team is July 25. The season will begin the week of Aug. 26 and run 6 weeks.
The 2019 kickball league will consist of a six-week single game schedule, followed by a single elimination playoff. Games will play at Morehouse and Fairground fields. The cost is $130 per team and $13 per player. You must be 16 or older by Sept. 1, 2019. The game is played with a ten-inch rubber playground ball, which is provide by the Park and Recreation. An umpire will be provided for each game. The deadline to register a team is July 25. The season will begin end of August.
Fall Softball continues to strive with three men’s leagues and one co-rec league in 2018, totaling 28 teams. For 2019, Co-rec league will be played on Tuesdays, Men’s 1/2 is Wednesdays, Men’s 3/4 Mondays and Men’s 5/6 is Thursdays. The rules and equipment used during the summer league will remain the same. A few changes for this year are in the format of the season and the fees. The season will begin the week of Aug. 26 and consist of a five-week season. Your team plays a doubleheader once a week. There will not be an end of the season tournament this year. The entry fee is $160 per team, and $24 per player. You must be 16 or older by Sept. 1, 2019. The deadline to enter a team is Thursday, July 25. There is also an opportunity for teams that play in fall softball to play in a state tournament. Hurry now and do not miss these three great fall recreational activities. Entry forms for both Kickball and Fall Softball are now available at the Park and Recreation office. If you have any questions, please contact me at 444-4321.
Winter Adult Volleyball registration materials will be available the week of July 15. Adult Men’s and Women’s leagues are offered on Wednesday and Co-Rec leagues are offered on Monday from October through March. The deadline to register for all Adult Volleyball leagues is Sept. 5. The team entry fee for Men’s and Women’s leagues is $235 per team and Co-Rec entry fee is $205. Player’s fees are $30 for resident/nonresident and $55 for an outside player.
Our fall brochure (with some winter activities as well) will be coming out with the information on all our youth, adult, facility and other Park and Recreation information on July 23 in the Owatonna People’s Press. Copies will be available at Park and Recreation and on our website at www.ci.owatonna.mn.us Mark your calendars as the next youth registration period will be July 25 through Aug. 8, which will include mini husky pup football (1-2 grades), youth football (3-6 grades), youth volleyball (3-6 grades), learn to skate hockey, and fall swimming lessons.