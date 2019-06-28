Owatonna was represented with aplomb at Miss Minnesota last week, where Owatonna High School alumna Alyssa Crum was first runner-up, and Whitni Minton, a rising senior at OHS, was second runner-up for Miss Minnesota Outstanding Teen.
Crum started with the Miss America organization in 2013, when she was 16, and “at the orientation, I felt like I didn’t belong at all, but then I won,” she recalled last fall. “If I hadn’t won, I would’ve been discouraged, and I might never have done it again.”
Her first title was Miss South Central’s Outstanding Teen, and she was Miss Northwest Minnesota. In her first two years of Miss Minnesota, she reached the top 10, so her goal this year was to make it into the top five.
“I exceeded my goal,” and when only Crum and the eventual winner of Miss Minnesota, Kathryn Kueppers, remained on stage, “we were holding onto each other so tight,” both telling the other they deserved to win, Crum said Wednesday.
Crum said she and Kueppers “have been competing with each other since day one. We started in the teen program and we both worked so hard for this.”
Minton, currently Miss South Central Outstanding Teen, failed to make the top 10 in 2018, so reaching the top eight was her aim this year.
“I was so excited to make it into the top three,” she said. “I didn’t expect to make it that far.”
Ultimately, she finished as second runner-up in the Miss Minnesota Outstanding Teen category won by Rachel Luchsinger.
Eden Prairie High School plays host to the events, which encompass an entire week, so contestants stayed in Bloomington while balancing contest efforts with service work, such as visiting hospitals and homes for veterans, Crum said. On June 21, Miss Minnesota contestants spent time mentoring girls in the Northern Lights Princess Program, which introduces girls ages 5-12 to the Miss Minnesota and Miss America Organization before they reach competition age.
Preliminary competitions for Miss Minnesota were June 19 and 20, she said. On the first night, half of the two-dozen Miss Minnesota contestants performed their talents, while the other half concentrated on evening wear, social impact, and interviews, and then the groups reversed for the second evening.
Winners of individual categories picked up scholarships, and Crum captured the highest scores for both talent and evening wear, she said. Kueppers also won the talent and evening wear categories — on opposite nights, of course — the first time the winner and first runner-up both took those two titles.
Minton tied for the highest score in the interview portion, along with Breanna Stoesz, and that was “one of my biggest accomplishments,” she said. “I was ecstatic.”
Minton did “many mock interviews” in the lead-up to last week’s competition, and she was confident, because “the interview is 80% about your platform,” and “I was super-prepared to talk about my platform,” Students Helping Others Choose, a prevention-group at OHS, she said. Minton joined SHOC as a freshman, because “I had a family member who struggled with substance abuse, so I have seen the inside, and I know how painful it is not only for (that person), but for the people around them.”
“I want to make sure no one else has to go through that,” and by visiting myriad classrooms to discuss prevention with young students, she hopes to empower them to decline substances as the age, she said. The “crown and sash” can act as a “microphone,” providing openings for Minton to “speak about my platform and what I’m passionate about.”
“Little kids love seeing a girl with a crown and sash on, (so) they really look up to you,” she added. “What you say matters to them.”
Due to her prevention efforts, Minton, who will attend a prevention convention in the nation’s capital in February 2020 as an invited guest, has become the youth adviser to the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition, a youth contributor to the Owatonna City Council, and this year’s Outstanding Leader Award winner from the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition. She’s fought for Tobacco 21, a national campaign aimed at raising the minimum legal age for tobacco and nicotine sales in the United States to 21, to become law locally and throughout the state.
The Miss Minnesota interview, a no-holds-barred nine-minute session in front of a five-judge panel, is “always the most-anxiety-ridden” category, Crum said. “They can ask you anything, (which) can really throw you for a loop.”
Crum, who recently graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in public relations, is “on the job hunt, now,” and she’s grateful for those exacting interviews during competitions, she said. “After you make it through that, you feel like you can do anything.”
For her social impact spotlight, Crum discussed her platform of social media and internet safety, which “gets me really fired up,” she said. She’s already visited myriad classrooms to hear from students about their experiences and “help combat” the negativity online.
“I love social media,” but in high school, Crum was “overwhelmed” by it, since it “elevated everything” — from “who you hang out with, to what you wear” — to a level of misplaced importance, she explained this fall. And now that pressure is on students not only in high school, but in grade school, so “their lives are held to such a ridiculous standard.”
She implores students to “think before you post,” because “it’s out there forever, even if you delete it.”
“It can come back to haunt you,” she added. “You’ll regret it later.”
For her talent last week, Crum, who finished in fourth place out of 60 at Minnesota Sings! this fall, sang “Maybe This Time,” from “Cabaret,” because “it represented a struggle I was going through, so I could really identify with it,” she said Wednesday. After two prior appearances in Miss Minnesota, Crum thought — and hoped — “maybe this will be my time.”
“This year, I really ramped up my talent,” because the talent portion “weighs the most, percentage-wise,” Minton said. “I practiced as much as I could.”
Minton also changed to jazz dance — she choreographed the number herself — from 2018’s lyrical piece, because, in the former, “it’s much easier to connect with an audience,” she said. “I can have so much fun with it, and it’s easier to express myself.”
Crum’s initial foray into Miss America contests was as an “outlet for performing,” but now “I feel like I’ve (met) my best friends, and it’s made me a better person,” she said Wednesday. “Anybody can buy into that.”
“The friendships you make are amazing,” Minton seconded. “You get to meet so many new people, and you’re all so different, but you have this one thing in common.”
Crum believes a change in mindset of Miss Minnesota organizers and judges this year helped her to a higher finish.
“I think they used to strive for the perfect girl, but now they’re looking for the ‘girl next door,’ and that fits me,” she said. “I’m genuinely passionate about serving my community and being involved.”
Though she ultimately fell just shy of the title, Crum still feels the experience was “really satisfying,” and she suspects she’ll return again next year, she said. “It was a great week, overall.”
She also enjoyed her time with Minton during the week. The pair first met as dancers at the Jill Hoggard Academy of Dance, where Minton started dancing at age 5, and grew closer through productions at the Little Theatre of Owatonna.
Minton was introduced to the Miss American organization through Crum, and now they “help each other out,” Crum said. Minton “is wonderful,” and “it was neat to watch her.”
Minton’s first pageant was in November of 2017, and her first victory came in January of 2018.
Though “pageants have a negative vibe” for some, “everything that comes out of them is positive,” Minton said. “I didn’t think it was my thing, but I completely fell in love with pageants.”
“If anybody is thinking about it [...] I would try it,” she added. “The friendships you make and the experiences you get are timeless.”