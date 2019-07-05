BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The community of Blooming Prairie once again swelled to well above its normal size Thursday, drawings thousands and thousands of people for the city’s “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” celebration.
Thursday afternoon’s parade again lived up to its reputation, boasting “more units — close to 100 — than other towns,” and new to the parade this year were the Osman Shriners Daddy-Os, as well as a 3D drone courtesy of Eagle Prairie Insurance, said Karen Fouarge, who organized the parade. In addition, the weather Thursday — warm and sunny — was infinitely “better than last year,” when thunderstorms actually forced the parade’s cancellation.
Another new face in the parade Thursday was Curt Esplan, who defeated longtime incumbent H. Peterson for the city’s mayoral position in November 2018.
“Hopefully there won’t be a lot of heckling,” Esplan said with a laugh prior to taking his seat in one of the parade’s automobiles. “I think it will be fun.”
Esplan, a lifelong Blooming Prairie resident, absorbed his fair share of punishment earlier Thursday, as well, when he spent an hour in a dunk tank.
“Many family members got a chance to dunk me,” and “I thought I was going to drown,” Esplan said with a chuckle. “It was so cold.”
Esplan knows Thursday’s grand marshals, Kenny and Judy Esplan, quite well, since they are his brother and sister-in-law, and he believes their honor in the parade was richly deserved.
“They do a ton of volunteering,” the mayor said. “Anytime there is anything going on, they are there participating.”
“I call it ‘community commitment,’” Judy said. “You get out there and volunteer, you find out it’s a lot of fun, and you meet a lot of people.”
“Little by little, she’s dragged me into more things than I ever thought I would do […] but it feels good to help out,” especially with “Old Fashioned Fourth of July,” Kenny said. This event “always needs lots of volunteers, or else I would have quit years ago.”
Of all his community involvement, he’s most proud of his role with the local Honor Guard, he said. That shouldn’t be a surprise, as Kenny is a Vietnam veteran.
Both Kenny and Judy assist with “Meals on Wheels,” and Judy is the treasurer for the “Old Fashioned Fourth of July,” she said. She’s also involved in myriad aspects of her congregation, St. Columbanus Church, including cemetery-upkeep and the women’s group.
Even with all those efforts on her resume, she was “very surprised” to learn of her selection as a grand marshal, because “there are a lot of deserving people,” but she was also “excited and happy,” she said. “It’s an honor for a day.”
Her husband was likewise shocked, assuming it might be a joke, he said. “It’s not something you expect.”
Volunteer stories like Kenny’s and Judy’s are legion at “Old Fashioned Fourth of July,” as “the community really comes together to put everything on,” said the mayor. This annual celebration “brings everyone back together. We even get people from out of the country.”
Now that he’s the mayor, Curt Esplan is recognized more when he’s attending various “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” events, but he doesn’t mind, he said. “They’re people I know and want to see anyway.”
Blooming Prairie’s own drumline, Stix of Fury, delighted the crowd with a performance Thursday leading into the parade.
“There are so many people you know” in the audience for this set, said Aaron Brandt, a section leader for bass drums who has been part of Stix of Fury “going on five years.” The “whole town, pretty much, shows their appreciation for this group.”
In fact, rising senior Viridiana Villarreal believes the influx of young students to Stix of Fury in recent years is due at least in part to community appearances by the drumline, such as Thursday’s show during “Old Fashioned Fourth of July.”
“We’re appreciated in the community,” and youth “do look up to us,” said Villarreal, drumline captain. At the city’s “Old Fashioned Fourth of July,” “there’s always such a big crowd, and it’s fun to show our friends and family what we’ve been doing.”
Thursday’s set also served as “redemption,” she said. In 2018, “we didn’t get to perform,” as severe thunderstorms forced the city to cancel numerous July 4 events, including Stix of Fury.
Though Stix of Fury makes demands on the time of its members, “keeping busy” is a positive, said rising sophomore Dominick King, session leader for tenors. “You can’t get in trouble” that way.
The “rush of the crowd when we’re going through a parade always brings me back,” while others are drawn by “fast hands” on instruments like drums, Brandt said. “We always have some groove going on.”
“We all love playing music and the feel of the music,” Villarreal said. While Blooming Prairie has a thriving band program, drumline music and performance is different, and therefore “fills a gap.”
Stix of Fury is also unique in its democratic structure, Villarreal said. While Jake and Alecia Peterson of course retain ultimate control, “kids have a lot of say in what we do.”
For example, King brought a few new steps to Jake Peterson Tuesday night, and he quickly approved the changes, King said. The group than held a previously-unscheduled practice session Wednesday night in order to master the moves for Thursday.
In addition, Stix of Fury is incorporating original music written by Villarreal this year, she said. “Hopefully, by the end of the season, we’ll have it down.”