BLOOMING PRAIRIE — After severe storms washed out several events on Independence Day 2018, organizers are hopeful for better weather next week during Blooming Prairie’s annual “Old Fashioned Fourth of July.”
The city was under a tornado warning, and a lightning strike knocked out power temporarily in parts of the community last year. The parade and musical entertainment were cancelled, while the fireworks were rescheduled for July 5.
“We’re praying for good weather,” said Becky Noble, executive director of the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone will have a good time as long as the weather holds out.”
Blooming Prairie’s “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” actually begins the day before Independence Day, with an antique tractor show, a pedal tractor pull, live music, and dancing. The tractor show will be at Blooming Prairie High School Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the pedal pull’s signup will be at 4:30 p.m. in the city’s park, music will be in the park pavilion at 6 p.m. courtesy of the First Lutheran Church worship team, and the street dance — 21 and over — kicks off at 8 p.m., while the teen dance is at 8:30 p.m.
The kids pedal pull “is one of the biggest things for kids,” and then new entertainment, the Amazing Hoopsters, will delight an audience in the park at 7 p.m., Noble said. “They will be fun, a group of kids who hula hoop.”
While July 3 offers plenty of opportunities, it’s generally not as busy as the following day, she said. It’s “that old-home feeling.”
On the 4th, in contradistinction, the city hosts at least 20,000 people for the parade, and “there are always a lot of class reunions going on” that day, she said. “People like to catch up with some old classmates and relatives.”
On Thursday, the morning will start with the Awesome Blossom run, with sign-up at 7 a.m. The two-mile walk starts at 8:15 a.m., the 5K run begins at 8:30 a.m., and there’s also a quarter-mile kids fun run at 9 a.m.
The Blooming Prairie Lion’s Club breakfast at Prairie Manor begins at 7:30 a.m. From 8 a.m. to noon, Victory Field will host a car show, the fire department will have an open house from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and kids races at Victory Field begin at 10 a.m. Carnival games, face paintings, a fine arts fair, trolley rides, and the beer garden all open for business at 10 a.m.
“We do have some new games for kids in the park and a couple new food vendors,” Noble said. In addition, there will be a pickle and pie judging contest at 12:30 p.m. in the park, so “if you know anybody who makes a great pickle or pie, tell them to bring them” Thursday.
Stix of Fury — Blooming Prairie’s own drum corps — will perform at 1:30 p.m., and the parade will commence at 2:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie’s July 4 parade is “unique because it has more units — close to 100 — than other towns,” said Karen Fouarge, who coordinates the parade. Always popular are the Shrine Dragon Patrol and the Shriners motorcyclists, while Osman Shriners Daddy-Os will be a new addition to this year’s parade.
The route for the parade remains the same, Fouarge said. It begins on Third Street and Memorial North and concludes at the end of Main Street.
“If you’re coming to the parade, come early and find a spot,” she advised. “We close off the streets around the parade (route) at noon.”
“Come down early, and check out our community,” added Noble. “It’s a great place to live.”
Following the parade, the band KnuFunk will perform at 4:30 p.m. in the city’s park. Live entertainment will continue from Victory Field at 7:30 p.m. after KnuFunk concludes.
This year’s fireworks display, scheduled for 10 p.m., will be “more than they’ve ever been,” Noble said. In case of rain — like 2018 — they’ll be moved to July 5.
A full list of activities and times for next week’s festivities can be found on the city’s website, bloomingprairie.com.
Though names may have changed, “there’s always been a festival going on in Blooming Prairie” July 4, and it’s been known as the “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” for nearly a half-century, Noble said. Whether a resident, or from elsewhere, whether a person attends every year, or is participating for the first time, the community opens its arms for this celebration.
“You’ll feel welcome here,” Noble promised. “We want people to check out our great community.”