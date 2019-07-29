OWATONNA — Sarah Friesen and Courtney Bremer were crowned champions of Owatonna Sings in the 26-and-older and 15-25 categories, respectively, by a three-judge panel Saturday.
They’ll go on to the statewide Minnesota Sings! contest in Woodbury at the end of September. Minnesota Sings!, which seeks up-and-coming signers from across the state, worked with Cue the Music — a grassroots group that seeks to promote Owatonna, especially downtown Owatonna — on Saturday’s event.
Bremer, who was born in Owatonna, chalked it up to “chance or fate” that she even entered Owatonna Sings.
“A regular” at Old Town Bagels, Bremer saw the flyer for this contest in the shop and “felt called to do it,” she said. “Fear tried to talk me out of it,” but “synchronicities” added up to such a degree she felt compelled to take the stage.
For example, on the day she signed up, she heard the song “Howling” by Wild Rivers, a group that had “always spoken to me in a deep way,” and she selected “Howling” for her Owatonna Sings performance, she said. It’s also “nostalgic,” as her father and her father’s mother used to encourage her to howl as a child, and “we’d all start howling together,” so “it took me back to my childhood.”
Friesen, who teaches music and has performed numerous times in musicals and non-musicals at the Little Theatre of Owatonna, has been “in love” with “Waitress” since “it came out,” and she adores “She Used to Be Mine,” written by singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles for that musical, but she rarely had opportunities to perform the number, because it’s longer than four minutes, and most contests limit pieces to four minutes, she said. Owatonna Sings, however, had a five-minute limit.
“She Used to Be Mine” is “a little out of comfort zone, too,” she said. “It’s not a style I normally sing, but I love it.”
The importance of Owatonna to Minnesota Sings! was evident Saturday, as Chuck Spavin, founder of Minnesota Sings!, was in attendance. For several years, Spavin would attend the talent show held on the final day of the Steele County Free Fair in order to search for possible singers, some of whom went on to the Minnesota Sings!
Minnesota Sings! lures talent from across the state, with communities holding their own local vocal competitions to crown winners for the state contest. This year, local contests started in May and will run into September.
“We have about 35” cities participating this year, and “our short-term goal is 60 cities,” Spavin said. “The long-term goal is 100 cities.”
In the past, the contest was only open to younger singers, those ages 15 -25. That category still exists, but this year, there’s a second age group, those 26 and older.
“We had a lot of requests from cities” for an older category, Spavin said. “I really think this will be a rapidly-growing division as we move forward.’
Friesen, in fact, had been encouraged to enter Owatonna Sings previously, but she was past the age cutoff, she said. With the new category, however, she had no more excuses, and “my mom tagged me in a post about it.”
Minnesota Sings! is an amateur competition, Spavin emphasized. In order to be considered an amateur, rather than a professional, for the purposes of Minnesota Sings!, a person cannot have derived more than 30% of their income from music in the last calendar year.
Between money for competitors, sponsors, and charities, “we’ll give out” more than $20,000 this year in Minnesota Sings!, he said. Champions of the older and younger divisions of Minnesota Sings! each will receive $3,000 cash, $1,000 to donate to the local charity of their choice, and $1,000 to their local sponsor, as well as five-hour recording sessions at The Garage in Burnsville, “a great, beautiful music facility.”
Those who finish second-fourth also receive cash prizes and recording time — albeit less than the winners — and those who finish fifth-seventh receive professional music equipment, such as microphones, he said. Cities can send their top two finishers in each division to Minnesota Sings! this year if they choose.
To avoid bias, judges at Minnesota Sings! all live outside of Minnesota, a “unique” feature of this competition, he said. Another unique element is that singers can pick any type of music, so “we hear it all,” from Broadway tunes, to rock ‘n’ roll, to arias from operas, to the blues.
Songs have to be memorized, as well, he said. “This is not karaoke.”
Owatonna’s Alyssa Crum represented her city with aplomb last year at Minnesota Sings!, finishing fourth out of over 60 contestants. Her high finish netted her a three-hour recording session at The Garage, as well as $500 — $250 for herself, and other half for her sponsor, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
“I expected nothing,” because, she said, the first time she competed at Minnesota Sings!, “I got nothing,” so she was “shocked” to make the final 16, much less manage an overall fourth-place finish, Crum said last fall. Crum realized quickly how “serious” her fellow contestants were upon arrival at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Woodbury — “these people are out to win” — and “I was ecstatic” to take fourth overall.
Anyone interested in more information about Minnesota Sings! — this year’s contest is scheduled for September 28-29 — can find it online at MinnesotaSings.com. To learn more about Owatonna Sings, such as future dates and times, consult Facebook.com/CueTheMusicOwatonna.
Saturday’s victory served as a validation for Bremer, whose musical spirits had been dampened in recent years.
“People stomp on your dreams as you get older,” and they can be “really mean,” which is discouraging when “you know deep inside music sets your soul on fire,” Bremer said. Public criticism can reduce that fire, and “that’s what happened to me for a long time,” but “I feel like I was meant to do this.”