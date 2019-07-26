OWATONNA—Sharon Stark loved the arts, she was an adroit baker, and she knew how to throw a magnificent party, so there was no better way to remember her life and legacy than for numerous members of the local arts community to gather for a feast, listen to music, and enjoy the company of one another Thursday night.
“She knew how to give a party,” said Silvan Durben, creative director of the Owatonna Arts Center. “She had really good taste, too.”
Thursday’s festivities were scheduled to be conducted outdoors on the lawn between the OAC and the Little Theatre of Owatonna, but, due to rain, the event moved inside the arts center.
“Thanks to Silvan and the arts center for making it happen,” said Mike Jensen, president of the LTO board. “Silvan jumped in with both feet.”
Durben and Stark were longtime pals, and she often assisted at the OAC with picking up art for displays, hanging pieces for exhibitions, and, of course, decorating for the arts center’s annual Christmas extravaganza, Durben said. “Both of us have a passion for Christmas.”
Stark, who died last year, left money to the Little Theatre of Owatonna, which in turn established the Sharon Stark Forever Fund, and Thursday’s festivities were the official kickoff for that foundation. Funds will assist the LTO in continuing operations and keeping local theater affordable for everyone.
In addition to the party, Thursday was also opening night for “The Last Five Years,” a play Stark had seen Mara Ostermeier-Schack perform in Wisconsin and hoped to see produced in Owatonna. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
As delightful as it was to see so many familiar faces Thursday, it was equally enjoyable to reconnect with individuals who returned specially for this event, Jensen said. “People are coming back.”
That included Ostermier-Schack, naturally, who is honored to co-star in “The Last Five Years” and contribute to the celebration of Stark.
Stark, a founding member of the LTO who served as its executive secretary for more than a half-century, “adopted” various theater children over the years, and “I was one of the fortunate ones,” Ostermeier-Schack explained earlier this month. They remained in touch when Ostermeier-Schack moved out of Owatonna, with Stark regularly traveling to see her perform, including in “The Last Five Years.”
“She was a mentor in my life and a really great lady,” so “it was really hard to lose her,” said Ostermeier-Schack, who resides in Wisconsin. Fulfilling Stark’s goal of performing “The Last Five Years” in Owatonna, but without her in attendance, is “bittersweet,” although “I know (Stark) will be there in spirit — front row.”
Stark’s fingerprints were evident all around the arts center Thursday, including utilizing her signature shoes as centerpieces at tables, Jensen said. And, of course, attendees walked through an exhibition of her jackets and shoes to reach the dining room.
Those closest to Sharon broached the idea of an exhibition with her jackets and shoes before her death, said Nancy Casperson, a friend of Stark’s. They could have added her glasses to the exhibit, too, since she “probably had 50 pairs, because they had to match her outfits.”
“This was her life, the arts,” said Terry Casperson, Stark’s second cousin and Nancy’s husband. Thursday’s party “was Sharon to a T.”
“She loved to be involved and was involved in so many things,” from the LTO, to the OAC, to the Steele County Free Fair, said Nancy. “She was a busy lady.”
“A fabulous baker,” Stark regularly shared her treats with the staff of her favorite organizations, including the LTO, OAC, and SCFF, Nancy added. “Known for her pies,” the “first Thanksgiving without them was very hard.”
Thursday’s desserts were throwbacks, from the cookbook the LTO put together for its 35th anniversary, Jensen said. Individuals who contributed recipes for that cookbook were invited to bake them Thursday.
The exhibit of Stark’s jackets and shoes will continue inside the arts center through this Sunday.
Victoria Bartkowiak has to fill Stark’s inimitable shoes as LTO executive secretary, and “it’s a lot of work,” she said. Armed with a theater degree, Bartkowiak has always been “backstage on the technical side,” so “it’s been quite an experience to learn the business side.”
“There’s a big learning curve,” but it’s been “amazing,” she said. “I learn something new every day, and that’s a good thing.”
Trying to replace Stark is “hard,” and “we miss her dearly,” she said. “I’m sitting at her desk, and I’ll find little slips of paper, and I try to figure out what those notes mean.”
The LTO was Stark’s “baby, and she watched it grow up,” Bartkowiak said. “I know we will continue.”
Of course, Stark’s donation to establish the Sharon Stark Forever Fund will help that work continue.
“It will forever fund the theatre,” Bartkowiak said. “That way, Sharon will be with us forever.”