OWATONNA — Luke Berkley, who, among his accomplishments, was named the Hemp Family Prize recipient at Luther College for the 2019-2020 academic term, is back in his hometown of Owatonna for the summer, and he’ll perform a concert Sunday night at the Owatonna Arts Center.
Berkley, a music performance major at Luther, actually performed his senior recital at the the arts center in 2016, but, among the changes from then until now, he’s improved at portraying the ideas in compositions through his music, he said. He also has a different instrument, having recently purchased a new French horn, and “I’m excited” to debut it in Owatonna.
The arts center is likewise happy to host him again, said Silvan Durben, creative director of the center. “To have him back to share his talents and his growth as a musician is an honor.”
“Luke is a very talented musician, and the arts center wants to encourage and showcase local talent,” Durben added.
Sunday’s 7 p.m. concert is free and open to the public.
Berkley, who also plays with the Owatonna Community Band, first picked up French horn the summer after he completed fourth grade, he said. He was actually undecided on his instrument until watching a concert by a family friend in which the musician played French horn and piano and sang.
Though Berkley was “a fairly natural player (who) picked things up quickly,” quality teachers “solidified” his musicianship, he said. “I had good teachers,” which is critical, especially for French horn players.
French Horn “is a difficult instrument to start,” because it’s “so different from the rest of the brass family,” he said. “There is not a pervasive method that is easy to teach young students.”
Luther is home to one of the largest collegiate music programs in the nation, with five choirs, three orchestras, three bands, two jazz bands, and more than 800 student musicians, according to the college. The Hemp Family Prize, most-recently captured by Berkley, is awarded through a rigorous audition process and recognizes students of “exceptional performance, talent, musicianship and leadership.”
While at OHS, Berkley was a member of the concert band, concert choir, carolers, and the symphony orchestra. Berkley’s mother, Becky, is a Luther alumna, and when Berkley was heading to high school, he bought his instrument from Rebecca Boehm Shaffer, a member of Luther’s music faculty.
On Sunday, Berkley will lead his concert with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s second horn concerto in E flat, playing all three movements, he said. It’s “one of the standard pieces in horn repertoire.”
He’ll then move to “a short work” by Richard Strauss, which the composer wrote for his own parents to celebrate their anniversary, Berkley said. Strauss wrote often for horn, which shouldn’t be a surprise, since his father was a professional horn player.
He’ll conclude with a “more recent piece,” Dante Yenque’s “Tanguito,” which is less than 20 years old, he said. It’s “a fun, unaccompanied piece” — Constance Goslar is the accompanist for the other two — that showcases the lower range of French horn.
Berkley, who toured Spain with Luther’s concert band during the summer of 2017, is instrumental in multiple musical groups at Luther, and he’s currently preparing repertoire to utilize on graduate school auditions beginning this fall. He hopes to forge a career as a musician.