OWATONNA — Owatonna’s arts community will celebrate the life and legacy of Sharon Stark Thursday, as well as officially launch the Sharon Stark Forever Fund.
Stark, who died last year, “was very generous to give” money to the Little Theatre of Owatonna, and establishing a legacy fund to support the LTO’s continuing operations seemed a felicitous way to honor her, said Mike Jensen, president of the LTO board. “Costs for theater continue to skyrocket, and we want to keep it affordable for everyone” to attend and enjoy local productions.
The “forever fund” is truly an apropos name, Jensen added. “She’ll be with us forever.”
“The Last Five Years,” a play Stark had seen Mara Ostermeier-Schack perform in Wisconsin and hoped to see produced in Owatonna, will open in the Sharon Stark Auditorium of the LTO Thursday with Ostermeier-Schack co-starring alongside Tim Van Gelder. Vidette Ostermeier will direct the musical, which chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to breakup and breakup to meeting.
“The Last Five Years” is unique in that it’s only a two-person show, and those two interact in only one scene, Van Gelder said. “My story goes forward, her story is told backward, and we only cross in the middle.”
“The Last Five Years” presents an “interesting” puzzle for a director, but, fortunately, both Van Gelder and Ostermeier-Schack are “seasoned actors,” Ostermeier said. “That makes my job much easier.”
Van Gelder’s “voice is so great, and he’s such a great actor,” Ostermeier-Schack said. It’s going to be “really fun to sing with him.”
While it is a musical, “The Last Five Years” is “more of a drama,” but set to music, Van Gelder said. It’s not fantastical or full of show-stopping numbers, but, rather, “insight into two lives.”
“There’s depth to it,” as the show “delves into the emotions people go through in relationships,” seconded Ostermeier. “It’s almost an operetta,” but “each song is a story, and it’s like (the actors) are talking to you.”
When the LTO board approached Van Gelder to play opposite Ostermeier-Schack, “I was very flattered,” and he already knew some of the music, which is “phenomenal,” he said. “I have a passion for musicals, and this show is basically all sung.”
“The music is really great and easy to listen to,” Ostermeier-Schack said. “It’s well-written.”
She’s also connecting more with the words this time than when she performed this musical a handful of years ago, she said. “I can think through the words more,” now, than the first time, when “I was just trying to learn them.”
Larry Ostermeier, Vidette’s husband and Mara’s father, is the music director for this production, so it’s “sort of a family affair,” Vidette said. Though Vidette and Mara have appeared on stage together, “this will be my first time” directing her.
“The last time I did something (in theater) with both my parents, I was in fifth grade,” Ostermeier-Schack said. “It’ll be fun to have them both there.”
Ostermeier-Schack grew up on the LTO stage, but she hasn’t performed on it in roughly two decades. She currently resides with her family in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
“I’ve always seen theater as a second family,” and “I still keep in touch with lots of” individuals she forged bonds with through theater, she said. Theater “people are very encouraging and very committed.”
Perhaps no one she met through the LTO meant more to her than Stark, who was “special to our whole family,” Ostermeier-Schack said. Stark “adopted” various theater children over the years, and “I was one of the fortunate ones.”
They remained in touch when Ostermeier-Schack moved out of Owatonna, with Stark regularly traveling to see her perform, including in “The Last Five Years,” she said. “She was a mentor in my life and a really great lady.”
Consequently, “it was really hard to lose her,” she said. Fulfilling Stark’s goal of performing “The Last Five Years” in Owatonna, but without her in attendance, will be “bittersweet,” although “I know (Stark) will be there in spirit — front row.”
Van Gelder jumped onto the LTO stage almost immediately after moving to Owatonna nine years ago, and Stark quickly befriended him, he said. “She was a good friend, always willing to listen.”
He also benefited from her institutional knowledge of not only the LTO, but the arts community around town, he said. “She was always there, always a bright face.”
“The fine arts are a big part of our lives,” and Stark “was such a big advocate for theater in town,” Ostermeier said. “She wanted to make sure this town had this piece of the fine arts.”
“The Last Five Years” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and July 27, as well as 2 p.m. July 28. Tickets, which are currently available online at LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org and will be for sale at the LTO box office beginning Monday, are $17 for adults and $14 for students.
Also Thursday, there will be a lawn party from 9-11 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres from Owatonna Country Club, live music by Dave Williams, and a cash bar on the grassy space between the LTO and the Owatonna Arts Center. There will be no admission charge.
Stark, a founding member of the LTO who served as executive secretary for 52 years, “loved a good party,” Jensen said. Williams, a veteran of the LTO stage, is “honored to be part of this” event and lend his musical abilities to celebrate Stark.
Desserts at the lawn party are inspired by the cookbook the LTO put together for its 35th anniversary, Jensen said. Individuals who contributed recipes for that cookbook have been invited to bake and serve them Thursday.
Stark and the Forever Fund will be discussed before each performance of “The Last Five Years,” and there will be plenty of information available Thursday at the lawn party, he said. Individuals can contribute to the fund in myriad ways, including becoming “charter members” for $100 annually.
The fact that “we can take the money Sharon gave and make it bigger” is appropriate, since “that’s what she always did for theater” in Owatonna, Ostermeier-Schack said. Stark “gave a ton, and so much more happened because of her.”
The arts center also has a collection of Stark’s signature jackets and shoes on display this month, Jensen said. “Those were a trademark of” Stark’s.
On countless occasions when Stark and Silvan Durben, the creative director of the OAC, were on “outings” to pick up art, Stark would spot a shop and begin trying on jackets, Durben recalled with a smile. “She’d say, ‘Silvan, I really don’t need another jacket,’” but, most times, another would be added to her collection.
Involving both the LTO and OAC in Thursday’s celebration would no doubt have pleased Stark, Jensen said. Both “organizations were close to her heart.”
Thursday’s events are an ideal way to honor Stark, Ostermeier said. “She was always looking to find good shows and good entertainment to bring to (Owatonna) for everyone to enjoy.”