OWATONNA—Crazy Days 2019 next week will have a soundtrack running through much of it, as music is being emphasized like never before.
“We have more music this year,” said Cindy Stelter, owner/operator of Central Park Framing and Finds and a key organizer for Crazy Days, which begins Thursday and runs through July 27. For example, prior to the performance of the Owatonna Community Band at 7 p.m. Thursday, the acoustic duo of Miller Denn will play in Central Park starting at 5 p.m.
On Friday, Rusty’s Rockin’ Jamboree will play in Central Park for Kids Day starting at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief selection of music from this month’s Little Theatre of Owatonna musical, “The Last Five Years,” then entertainment from members of Camp Pillsbury, and, finally, a dance troupe, Stelter said. Furthermore, a DJ will play music from 2-5 p.m. in the green space on Cedar Avenue that day.
The band In a Bind will perform in Central Park from 5-7 p.m. Friday, and, like Miller Denn, the group is local, based in Waseca, said Melissa Spinler, who works at The Hat Chic and led the way in landing various musical acts for Crazy Days. “We know them well,” and both concerts “will be a lot of fun.”
On Saturday, Market Day, the farmers market will open at 7 a.m., while stores and vendors will open at 8 a.m. At 1 p.m., the Owatonna Sings competition will be contested in Central Park.
The winner or winners of the local contest will then be eligible to go to the statewide Minnesota Sings! contest in Woodbury at the end of September. Alyssa Crum gained a spot in Minnesota Sings! last year through Owatonna Sings, and she then finished in fourth place out of more than 60 competitors.
It’s free to enter Owatonna Sings. For more information, including a complete set of rules, visit www.MinnesotaSings.com.
In addition to all the music, organizers expect an influx of vendors this year for Crazy days, said Owatonna Shoe’s Lisa Cochran. “We’re going to have many more vendors along Cedar this year than last year.”
The three-on-three basketball tournament on Bridge Street returns Friday for a second year, at 2 p.m., Stelter said. “That was good last year, and we look for it to grow.”
On Thursday, Community Day, there will be pickleball demonstrations on the 200 block of Cedar from 9 a.m. to noon. The classic car show, at the same location, is scheduled for 5-7 that night, and individuals can enjoy their fill of melons at a free feed from 5-8 p.m. in Central Park.
After opening at 7 a.m. Thursday, retail stores and vendors will open at 8 a.m. Friday, and various individuals will be inside a dunk tank prepared to plunge into the water the balance of the day Thursday and Friday. The kids parade starts at 10 a.m. Friday, and the crazy hair contest in Central Park is set for 10:45 a.m.—prizes will be awarded to winners for both the parade and hair competition.
The weekend will also offer even more food trucks, as “some of our favorites are back,” but “we have some new ones, too,” Stelter said. The Owatonna Business Partnership also hopes to make flyers available detailing offerings of food trucks, because “we want them to be as big a part of this as possible.”
“Big Red,” from Albert Lea, is a new addition to the food truck lineup and will offer “fair foods” like cheese curds, deep-fried pickles, and cotton candy, said Cochran, who was in charge of coordinating food vendors this year. Returning favorites include Schem’s Kettle Corn, B&D Greek Foods, and the Steele County Dairy Association.
“Everyone loves the smell of” Schem’s kettle corn, and “everyone is always excited for the shish kebabs and gyros” from B&D, Cochran said. The malts, shakes, and milk from the Dairy Association “are favorites, especially” during hot weather.
Food trucks will follow the same hours as local businesses during Crazy Days and be located at Central Park, she said. “It’s easy to access all of them.”
After indulging in various culinary options, one might feel compelled to exercise, and Crazy Days has expanded fitness options this year.
Thursday boasts activities ranging from youth yoga to strength training, Friday’s offerings include kick cardio, CrossFit, and strength training, and Saturday morning’s exercises conclude with Zumba. A full list of health classes and times—as well as additional information on all of Crazy Days 2019 festivities—is available at the Owatonna Business Partnership’s Facebook page.
In addition to her work with bands, Spinler also helped line up fitness instructors and classes for Crazy Days. Spinler and several others stepped up to assist longtime organizers like Stelter this year, understanding that additional helpers will allow Crazy Days to maximize its potential for all involved.
“You have to immerse yourself,” Spinler said. She’s especially excited for the various exercise offerings, as numerous businesses and instructors can “show what they actually do.”
Cochran and Owatonna Shoe have been involved with Crazy Days “for years and years,” because “we believe it’s important,” Cochran said. “Crazy Days is a staple for us, a great way to see our customers and give them a great deal on shoes.”