Dating back to the 1950s, the proposed expansion of Highway 14 to a four-lane corridor has been the top of discussion when it comes to the safety and quality of life in southern Minnesota.
OWATONNA — The summer’s next edition of Downtown Thursday will be this week, and, among the highlights, Travis Thamert — who was born and reared in Owatonna — will perform in the green space at 215 N. Cedar at 5:30 p.m.
ST. PAUL — After Republican lawmakers batted down Gov. Tim Walz’s pitch for a 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase last spring, some of the governor’s fellow Democratic policymakers floated a trial balloon to test support for a lower-priced way to pump more money into fixing Minnesota’s agin…
MEDFORD — After 109 combined years of transportation service for the Medford school district, Lorice and Rose Wilkie are moving out of the area this summer to be closer to their children, closing the book on careers of remarkable longevity.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The community of Blooming Prairie once again swelled to well above its normal size Thursday, drawings thousands and thousands of people for the city’s “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” celebration.
Dating back to the 1950s, the proposed expansion of Highway 14 to a four-lane corridor has been the top of discussion when it comes to the safety and quality of life in southern Minnesota.
THE ROARING TIGERS: As school grows, Medford athletics department has started to make some serious noise
When Kevin Werk took over as the Activities Director at Medford High School, he saw a hill in front of him and took his first step in the fall of 2012.
Last month we traveled to Bismarck, North Dakota for a college visit. We returned the following day — 7½ hours there, 7½ h…
Finally, what has been referred to as the old football field on the south end of town adjacent the Bluffview Development h…
The 50th anniversary of the moon landing occurs next week (July 20). Thinking about this event brings many memories to min…
Transportation might be the biggest reason I decided to run for the Senate. I watched for years as many tried, and failed,…
(AP) —Today is Tuesday, July 9, the 190th day of 2019. There are 175 days left in the year.