Molly Erickson, who piloted the Carleton College women's golf team to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) title last season and an eventual seventh-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Championships, has resigned her position to pursue further opportunities with her full-time job.
In a corresponding move, Carleton athletic director Gerald Young announced that Matt Stangl, '02, will take over the helm of the women's program beginning Thursday. Stangl was a three-time letter winner for the Carleton men's golf team and earned All-MIAC recognition in 1999 and 2000 as he finished third and sixth, respectively, at the conference championships.
"It's a pleasure to have Matt return to Carleton as our new women's golf coach," Young said. "Matt's familiarity with Carleton, combined with his golf knowledge and experience makes him a great fit to lead our program."
A three-time Scholar-Athlete award winner in golf, Stangl finished atop the leaderboard in at least one event during each of his sophomore through senior seasons and carded scoring averages below 76 each campaign. He also lettered twice as a member of the men's basketball program at Carleton.
Stangl earned his law degree from Hamline University in 2012 and currently works as senior royalty model specialist at Cargill. He and his family reside in St. Louis Park, where he most recently served as a member of the girls' golf coaching staff at St. Louis Park High School.
"It has been 17 years since I graduated from Carleton, and after such a short time with Gerald Young, (Associate Athletic Director) Heidi Jaynes, the coaches and staff in the PEAR department, I already feel right back at home and supported," Stangl said. "I am humbled and honored to be part of Carleton's athletic department and to work with such amazing colleagues, many of whom I have admired since my college playing days. I am also very excited about coaching such great women and accomplished golfers, learning from them just as much as they learn from me, and having a positive impact on their college experience both on and off the golf course."
Erickson, hired as head coach prior to the 2019-20 season, saw her squad go undefeated heading into the NCAA Championships. She earned recognition as both the MIAC Coach of the Year and the WGCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year. The Knights ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation during the 2018-19 campaign, and Carleton posted four of the program's top six rounds in NCAA Championships history during the national tournament at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.