Molly Stevens, far left second row, and Nate Stevens, far right back row, helped Team Minnesota top Team Wisconsin for the fourth consecutive year in the 22nd annual Minnesota-Wisconsin Junior Cup Matches. Minnesota won 21-15, partially thanks to Molly Stevens winning 2 and 1 in the four-ball competition with Blaine’s Kathryn Van Arragon and 3 and 2 in her singles match, while Nate Stevens fell 3 and 2 in four-ball with Blaine’s Mason Roloff before claiming a point in his singles match. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Junior PGA)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES mhughes@northfieldnews.com

