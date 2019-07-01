ping pong

From left to right, Judeen Brown, Hong Yuan Lang and Irene Montenegro all competed and placed at the National Senior Games in Albequerque, New Mexico, last month. Brown and Montenegro combined to finish fifth in women’s doubles, Yuan Lang placed second in women’s doubles and sixth in mixed doubles, and Stu Sinykin (not pictured) claimed sixth in men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. They will all compete next at the Minnesota Senior Games, held August 1-4 in St. Cloud. (Photo courtesy of Russ Margulies)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES

