Without much doubt, the Northfield VFW Post 4393 baseball team soared into the final four of District 1 thanks to three resounding wins at Sechler Park.
It started Sunday with a 10-0, five-inning win against Albert Lea and a 7-0 win against Cannon Falls. It ended with an 8-4 victory Monday against Albert Lea, who needed to top the Raiders twice to advance.
"Yesterday was a great outing," Northfield coach Robert Garcia said. "We came out like the No. 1 seed. We came out with some attitude and just guns blazing, putting up runs right away and playing good defense like we have all season long. Again, our pitching has just been phenomenal."
Northfield raced out to a 4-0 lead Monday after the first two innings to give starting pitcher Ethan Lanthier plenty of room to operate before he eventually departed after six innings with two runs allowed and six strikeouts.
Lanthier's performance on the mound followed a pair of complete-game shutouts Sunday, first by Ryan Bell, who allowed only one hit while stifling Albert Lea, and second by Oliver Blundred, who surrendered four hits against Cannon Falls.
"To put up two shutouts just sends a statement," Garcia said. "I was just telling the guys the opponent coaches were saying we have a really good hitting team, but I told our guys that what gets overlooked is our good defense. That's what it's going to take to keep advancing, is to play good defense and support our pitchers. That's what we've been doing."
Offensively, Tyler Nelson tripled and doubled over the course of the three games. Tyler Snyder doubled twice, and Lanthier, Blundred, Bell and Austin Rice all doubled once. Lanthier led the Raiders with eight hits in 11 plate appearances.
The trio of wins advances Northfield to join Owatonna, Austin and either the Rochester Knights or the Rochester Spartans, who play for the final spot Tuesday evening.
Those final four games will take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Northfield, although the site and schedule is still to be determined between Sechler Park and the varsity field at Northfield High School.
"I'd love to have it here again, but if it's not available, we'll be at the varsity field," Garcia said. "The guys just had a blast yesterday being in the environment with the fans here supporting us and making a lot of noise because this is a special team. The guys have high expectations just like I do, and we're looking to advance."