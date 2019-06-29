When the initial diagnosis came in 2015, Todd Mathison did what he thought was the logical move.
He ramped down the amount of time he spent throwing a baseball after he was told he had elbow impingement, which meant the cartilage in his throwing elbow was bruised. That meant no offseason throwing for the right-handed pitcher for the Dundas Dukes, and the first two months of the season were treated as an accelerated spring training so he could be sharp for the final month of the regular season and the state tournament.
Turns out, logic was wrong and brought pain most times Mathison took the mound.
"It's counter-intuitive, and you would think that rest would help, but for the most part, not allowing it to tighten up is an effective strategy," Mathison said.
That clicked after last season, Mathison said, and led to him spending most winter days in his basement tossing baseballs at a net between a pair of pipes in order to keep his arm loose.
"If I stand at the right angle, I can get 60 feet, six inches," Mathison said.
The results so far have been encouraging, with the latest display coming Friday night at Memorial Park, where Mathison hurled six shutout innings in a 10-0, seven-inning win against the Tempe Banditos. It's Mathison's fourth appearance of the summer already, and he's sporting a 3-0 record and a 1.50 earned run average with 19 strikeouts compared to two walks.
That early success is partially due to the lack of pain so far for Mathison, who started the season at a much more reasonable point. In the past few years, he's been at about 60 percent strength for his first outing of the season. This year, he was closer to 80 percent.
That means he's been able to take a more gradual crescendo leading up to the Fourth of July — the date he typically circles for when he wants to reach 100 percent, so he can be at his best for the annual matchup with the Northfield Knights and his younger brother, Jake Mathison.
"These days it's tight when I warm up and the pain usually goes away during the game," Todd Mathison said. "Once I get to 100 percent, I can just cut loose on all the pitches. I hold back a little bit during the year and by mid to late summer I'm letting loose."
Friday, he said he was at about 85 to 90 percent, with a slider that was nearly his best but a fastball that potentially has some more juice in it, although that less-than-maximum effort was also due to the heat.
That allowed him to stifle the Banditos, a club from Arizona that's in the midst a four-game swing through Minnesota that started Thursday against the Jordan Brewers and continued Saturday at the Maple Plain Diamond Devils and Sunday at the Red Wing Aces.
Mathison limited them to only one hit and a walk, both of which came in the second inning before he induced a pair of groundouts to strand the pair. He retired the final 14 batters he faced, while striking out six throughout the game.
That was the 32-year old's final start before he battles the Knights on the Fourth of July, and it appears the new build-up plan is working great for Mathison, who spent parts of four seasons with the St. Paul Saints and is not quite ready to let go of his status as one of the top pitchers in the Minnesota Baseball Association.
"It's mainly just figuring out what's happening to my body at age 32," Todd Mathison said. "What's OK pain and what's not OK pain. It's mainly just — I just don't rush it. It's usually a little tight to start the year and then the pain eventually goes awaym and by mid-summer I'm back to 100 percent and don't have any pain."