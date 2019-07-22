Thanks to a five-game winning streak to close the regular season, the Northfield Legion Post 84 baseball team enters the postseason as the fifth seed in the sub-state six playoffs, which begin Wednesday and continue through the weekend.
Northfield (8-6) starts by taking on fourth-seeded Lakeville South at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Grossman Field in Hastings.
"We talked about two weeks ago and felt like if we could get on a roll before playoffs, that should help us going into this week," Northfield coach Josh Spitzack said.
Entering Sunday's seeding meeting, Spitzack said he felt that his team would either end up as the fourth or the fifth seed, based on the muddled landscape of the eight-team sub-state. Part of that was due to consistent rain throughout the summer, meaning Northfield never played Eagan or Inner Grove Heights.
When the River Rats did get on the field against league teams, though, they found plenty of success, especially lately. That goes for Wednesday's playoff opponent, Lakeville South, which Northfield raced past 8-2 last Thursday on the road to close the regular season.
In that win, Nick Wagner, Joey Malecha and Joe Malecha combined to two-hit Lakeville South, while Joey Malecha roped a pair of doubles to drive in three runs. He also added a single, while Joey Glampe, Michael Ims and Garrett Sawyer all finished with a pair of hits.
"We talk about the different aspects with pitching, hitting, defense, and right now it seems like all three are clicking pretty well," Spitzack said. "That helps when you know that all those phases of the game are working well and go in with confidence knowing that we've been playing well."
Offensively, Northfield has posted a team on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .854 this season, with Joey Glampe (1.360), Jim Vitito (1.230) and Joey Malecha (1.011) leading the way. Glampe and Joey Malecha have both launched a pair of home runs this summer, while Glampe and Ims each have four doubles.
On the mound, Luke Johnson has accounted for the most innings with 23 2/3, and has accrued a 2.07 earned-run average along the way, while Wagner has now tossed 21 innings with a 3.67 ERA and Joe Malecha has contributed 10 2/3 innings with a 3.28 ERA.
All that plus the fact four of the victories in the five-game win streak have come against sub-state opponents Northfield may see in the playoffs means Spitzack feels his team is plenty capable of making a run.
"Knowing that we can play with them and then the two teams we lost against were Prior Lake and Eastview, and both games were close and Prior Lake was the first game of the season," Spitzack said. "We feel like it's pretty wide-open and if we keep playing good baseball, we have a chance."