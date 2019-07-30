The Northfield American Legion Post 84 baseball team bowed out of the postseason short of the state tournament last weekend in Hastings.
The fifth-seeded River Rats started Wednesday with a 10-8 victory against fourth-seeded Lakeville South, thanks to an offensive onslaught from their top four hitters — Justin Pascua, Joey Malecha, Joey Glampe and Jim Vitito. The quartet combined for 10 of the team's 13 hits in addition to scoring nine runs and driving in eight.
Luke Johnson started and picked up the win after allowing four earned runs across five innings while striking out five, walking four and hitting five batters.
Then Thursday, against top-seeded Prior Lake, Northfield fell 11-4. Glampe finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while the River Rats took an initial 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Prior Lake responded by tallying a run in the bottom of the second, two in both the third and fourth innings, and three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
The run ended Friday, when Northfield faltered 8-7 against Eagan in eight innings.
After trailing for the entirety of the contest, the River Rats scored two runs in the top of the seventh to knot the score at seven runs apiece, thanks to a two-RBI single from Michael Ims to score Pascua and Sam Pratt.
Eagan would push across a run in the bottom of the eighth to advance, however.
Eastview would eventually top Prior Lake in the sub-state championship to advance to the state tournament.