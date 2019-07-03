The Northfield football program is holding its annual football camps in the upcoming weeks.
First, the youth football camp is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, for athletes entering second through sixth grade. The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Northfield High School football fields. This camp teaches the fundamentals of football in a fun and encouraging atmosphere. Coaches include local high school and college coaches and players.
Second, the middle school football camp is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 22, through Wednesday, July 24, at the Northfield High School football fields. The camp is for athletes entering sixth through eighth grade and focuses on developing position specific skills and learning the basic schemes and plays of the Raider Football system in a fun and competitive atmosphere.
Helmets and shoulder pads for the middle school camp will be issued at the Northfield Middle School storage shed, located near the track, from 9-9:45 a.m. on Monday, July 22.
Those interested in either camp can register through Northfield Community Services.