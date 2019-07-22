Name: Leyf Schmitz
Age: 5
Favorite Part About Baseball/Softball: Hitting
Favorite Team: Twins
Superpower: Super Speed
Coach's Quote: “We chose Leyf to be the player of the week because of his outstanding energy and hustle. He is always giving his all and he simply loves the game of baseball.”
Name: Pacey Amy
Age: 5
Favorite Part About Baseball/Softball: Hitting
Favorite Team: Northfield Raider Softball Team
Superpower: Super Hitting
Coach's Quote: “We chose Pacey to be the player of the week because she is always giving her best effort and brings lots of energy to the field. She is an amazing hitter and she is lots of fun to have at Tee Ball."
Name: Hadley Gilomen
Age: 7
Favorite Part About Baseball/Softball: Hitting
Favorite Team: Twins
Superpower: Power of Flight
Coach's Quote: “We chose Hadley to be the player of the week because she continues to improve each week and she is super coachable. She always brings her biggest smile to the field and she is both a great teammate and role model to others.”
Name: Miriel Ennis
Age: 11
Favorite Part About Baseball/Softball: Hitting
Favorite Team: Twins
Superpower: Invisibility
Coach's Quote: “We chose Miriel to be the player of the week because she is not only an amazing softball player, but also an amazing teammate and friend. Miriel is great at all aspects of the game and her contagious positive energy is something us coaches will never forget.”