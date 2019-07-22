Community Alert

Leyf Schmitz

Leyf Schmitz

Name: Leyf Schmitz

Age: 5

Favorite Part About Baseball/Softball: Hitting

Favorite Team: Twins

Superpower: Super Speed

Coach's Quote: “We chose Leyf to be the player of the week because of his outstanding energy and hustle. He is always giving his all and he simply loves the game of baseball.”

Pacey Amy

Pacey Amy

Name: Pacey Amy

Age: 5

Favorite Part About Baseball/Softball: Hitting

Favorite Team: Northfield Raider Softball Team

Superpower: Super Hitting

Coach's Quote: “We chose Pacey to be the player of the week because she is always giving her best effort and brings lots of energy to the field. She is an amazing hitter and she is lots of fun to have at Tee Ball."

Hadley Gilomen

Hadley Gilomen

Name: Hadley Gilomen

Age: 7

Favorite Part About Baseball/Softball: Hitting

Favorite Team: Twins

Superpower: Power of Flight

Coach's Quote: “We chose Hadley to be the player of the week because she continues to improve each week and she is super coachable. She always brings her biggest smile to the field and she is both a great teammate and role model to others.”

Miriel Ennis

Miriel Ennis

Name: Miriel Ennis

Age: 11

Favorite Part About Baseball/Softball: Hitting

Favorite Team: Twins

Superpower: Invisibility

Coach's Quote: “We chose Miriel to be the player of the week because she is not only an amazing softball player, but also an amazing teammate and friend. Miriel is great at all aspects of the game and her contagious positive energy is something us coaches will never forget.”

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNSports. 

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments