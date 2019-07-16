The St. Olaf College athletic department and the College community mourn the passing of longtime head men's and women's swimming and diving coach and St. Olaf Athletics Hall of Famer Dave Hauck, who died at the age of 87 on Saturday, July 13 in Northfield.
During his time at St. Olaf, which began in 1966, Hauck spent 44 years as the head men's swimming and diving coach and 27 years as the head women's swimming and diving coach, while filling numerous other roles on campus.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Skoglund Center on Saturday, July 27. Remarks will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an opportunity to share memories and stories. A funeral will be held the following day, Sunday, July 28, at 1 p.m. in Boe Chapel on the St. Olaf campus.
"Dave was a beloved member of our community as a father, coach, mentor and friend," said St. Olaf College Athletic Director Ryan Bowles. "His impact on generations of Oles past and present was immense and he will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on forever."
Hauck first came to St. Olaf in the fall of 1966 as the men's gymnastics coach, but became the men's swimming coach seven years later in 1973, and built one of the most successful programs in the country. He also spent 30 seasons as an assistant football coach, 15 years as the men's and women's diving coach, nine years as the men's gymnastics coach, seven years as the men's golf coach and six years as the softball coach.
"When he would meet you, you felt like you were the most important person in the world," said Jon Foss '87, who swam for Hauck from 1983-87. "In reflecting upon him and his passing, I think what he did was, for a moment, he transferred his considerable reputation and character onto you by going all in in how he treated you, and that really motivated the athletes to try harder and be more committed."
In the pool, Hauck's teams won 41 conference championships, with the men winning 28 and the women claiming 15. His men's teams won 20 consecutive Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) titles from 1979-80 through 1998-99. Hauck coached the final nine teams of a run of 11-straight women's MIAC championships from 1986-87 through 1996-97.
Under his watch, St. Olaf produced 21 NCAA Division III individual national champions and one NCAA Division III national champion relay. Among the 21 national champions Hauck coached was his son and current St. Olaf head men's and women's swimming and diving coach, Bob Hauck, who was a seven-time national champion, a 23-time All-American and the 1987 NCAA Division III Men's Swimmer of the Year. Bob started coaching the men's and women's programs alongside his dad in 1988-89.
During his career, Hauck was a three-time College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) NCAA Division III Coach of the Year, earning the honor on the men's side in 1987 and 2009, and on the women's side in his first season of 1989. In 2009, he shared the honor with his son, Bob.
He was also a six-time MIAC Men's Swimming Coach of the Year (2005-07, 2011-13) and a two-time MIAC Women's Swimming Coach of the Year (2005, 2012). All told, Hauck coached for over 120 seasons at St. Olaf and coached over 1,500 student-athletes.
In 1992, Hauck was inducted into the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame and he later received the CSCAA's Richard E. Steadman Award, which is given to the swimming or diving coach at the high school, club or college level who has done the most to spread happiness in the sport of swimming and diving, in 2000. In 2006, he was inducted into the St. Olaf Athletics Hall of Fame.
Created in his name, the Dave Hauck Award Fund Endowment honors Hauck for his many years of service to the College as educator and coach, and recognizes student-athletes that embody the ideals of the College. The College awards the Dave Hauck Trophy annually to a senior male and senior female athlete, respectively, in his or her final year of eligibility in recognition of distinguished service and leadership, academic achievement, and athletic excellence.
"He was everything you would want your child to have in a coach," added Foss. "He was the most hard-working, honest guy. There have been a lot of great people at St. Olaf, but it is hard to imagine anyone who was more impactful to his or her group."
Memorial gifts can be made to the St. Olaf Fund for Athletics. To make a gift online, visit this link, and add "In Memory of Dave Hauck" in the additional comments section. If writing a check, send to St. Olaf College Advancement, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield, MN 55057, with "In Memory of Dave Hauck" in the memo line of the check.