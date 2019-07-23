The Raiders won their first two pool play games beating West St. Paul 11-1 and Hastings Gold 19-5. The third pool play game was rained out on Saturday morning, but with their two Friday wins, Northfield advanced to the 16-team championship bracket Sunday. With the first two rounds of bracket play being shorted to four innings, the Raiders beat Eden Prairie 6-2 in the round of 16 and topped Austin 3-2 in the quarterfinals by stranding runners on first and third in the final frame. In the semis, Northfield stacked up five runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure a walk-off 5-4 win against Rosemount Blue to advance to the championship game against the Mustangs from Menomonie, Wisconsin, which ended up winning the title with an 8-4 win against the Raiders. The Northfield Raiders 10AA baseball team wrapped up their season with a record of 25-3.

Front row (L-to-R): Ben Geiger (67), Walker Sorem (2), Colton Morrow (20) and Logan Kraby (21). Middle (L-to-R): Ben Ims (22), Corbin Perez (9), Davis Ness (12), Braden Van Sickle (33), Brody Jenson (4), Tyler Holz (10) and Owen Jenson (3). Back row (L-to-R): Head Coach Adam Van Sickle, Assistant Coach Brian Kraby and Assistant Coach Paul Ness. (Photo courtesy of Adam Van Sickle)