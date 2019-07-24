The Northfield Legion Post 84 baseball team started its postseason triumphantly Wednesday afternoon in Hastings, thanks to a 10-8 victory against fourth-seeded Lakeville South.
Northfield, seeded fifth, racked up 13 hits in the win, with 10 of those coming from its top four hitters in the batting order — Justin Pascua, Joey Malecha, Joey Glampe and Jim Vitito. Both Vitito and Glampe had three hits, while Vitito drove in three runs and scored twice and Glampe drove in a couple and crossed the plate on a pair of occasions.
Malecha had a double and a triple to drive in three runs while scoring twice himself, and Pascua recorded a pair of hits and came around to score both times.
On the mound, Luke Johnson started and lasted five innings while surrendering five runs, four of which were earned, striking out five, walking four and plunking five batters. After Michael Ims handled the next 1.2 innings, Nathaniel Lanthier came on with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and forced the potential winning run to fly out to left field.
Northfield advances to play top-seeded Prior Lake at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Grossman Field in Hastings.