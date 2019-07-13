Nate Van Roekel is a hitter, plain and simple.
The Dundas Dukes veteran was originally slated to miss the entire 2019 season while recovering from hip surgery in March, but after speeding through his rehab, he started to think about the possibility of his return.
That happened during Friday's night's 3-2 win against the Lake City Serpents at Memorial Park in Dundas, where Van Roekel entered the game as a pinch hitter with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases loaded and grounded a go-ahead two-RBI single back up the middle.
Van Roekel said it was the first time he's faced live pitching since a section playoff game against Austin last August.
“It felt more defensive swinging than offensive," Van Roekel said. "It was more of a two-strike approach swing, just making sure I got contact and not, ‘Hey, I’m trying to get a double,’ or anything that normally I would be doing. It was more of a laid-back swing.”
Right now, swinging a bat is about all he can comfortably do, so Van Roekel was immediately substituted for a pinch runner after his single.
He only started running at all about a month ago.
"The first part of that was just being able to run a block," Van Roekel said. "I’ve been working up to running a mile without stopping, so that was a pretty big milestone and I wasn’t stopping because of my hip. Now it’s just getting the lungs in shape and getting the legs back in shape. The hip’s doing fine, so I’m just trying to build strength so it’s equivalent to my right hip.”
The hope is the surgery allows Van Roekel to play fully healthy for the first time in a couple seasons.
Last year, he gritted through most of the year, before finally shutting it down during the state tournament and scheduling a surgery for Labor Day weekend. That first operation didn't fully take, though, requiring the second surgery this March, which should have been the end of any thoughts of Van Roekel doing anything more than coaching third base this year.
“The original prognosis was six months, and then everything’s been going good so the doctor said to try it out little by little and see how it goes," Van Roekel said. "I’ve been taking BP for a week now, two weeks now, and it’s been feeling good so I figured one at-bat wouldn’t hurt too bad. I just wanted to try it out, and it ended up being a more important at-bat than I thought at the time I said I was coming in.”
Van Roekel's return would be a welcome sight for Dundas, as the sixth-year player for the Dukes has hit over .300 the last four seasons from the middle of the lineup.
His best campaign came in 2015, when he slaughtered opposing pitching to the tune of a .500/.541/.800 slash line complete with seven home runs in 68 at-bats before helping win Dundas a state title while being named to the all-tournament team.
If Van Roekel can return to anywhere near that form, it might very well be enough to push the Dukes to the top of a jam-packed Section 1B and Classic Cannon Valley League landscape.
Dundas is a half-game off the lead in both standings entering Sunday's action, when it will travel to play Hampton.
“Everything feels good," Van Roekel said. "It’s mostly just trying to get in game shape. Right now I’m not able to play the field at all, but that’s fine. Right now if I can provide pinch hits or hopefully work into a DH role I think that would help out the team.”