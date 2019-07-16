Community Alert

10aa baseball

The Northfield Raiders 10AA baseball team competed in the Gopher State Tournament of Champions last weekend. The Raiders earned the 4-seed going into the 32-team tournament and went undefeated in pool play beating Shakopee 19-11, Spring Lake Park 15-2 and Watertown-Mayer 9-7. In the quarterfinals of the championship bracket, the Raiders beat Hudson (Wis.) 13-6. Northfield then advanced to the championship game by beating Anoka 9-6. The Raiders lost in the championship 12-0 to New Richmond (Wis.).

Front row (L-to-R): Ben Geiger (67), Brody Jenson (4), Braden Van Sickle (33) and Logan Kraby (21). Middle (L-to-R): Walker Sorem (2), Owen Jenson (3), Ben Ims (22), Tyler Holz (10), Colton Morrow (20), Davis Ness (12) and Corbin Perez (9). Back row (L-to-R): Assistant Coach Paul Ness, Assistant Coach Brian Kraby and Head Coach Adam Van Sickle. (Photo courtesy of Adam Van Sickle)

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNSports. 

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments