The 25th annual Gary Callister Raider Football Open Golf Tournament will be held July 18 at Northfield Golf Club.
The golf tournament will be a four-person best-shot scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The entry fee for an individual is $100, which includes a cart, 18 holes of golf, post-tournament dinner as well as entry into tee prizes, a skins game, a raffle and various contests throughout the round of golf. Dinner in scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Those interested in sponsoring a hole can do so at various levels, with a Maroon Sponsor costing $100, a Gold Sponsor costing $150 and a Raider Sponsor costing $200.
The proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of equipment and uniforms, funding scholarships to help offset the cost of athletic fees, donations for special needs and community service projects for Northfield football teams, and designated proceeds that are put forth to help fight ALS.
Those interested in either playing or sponsoring a hole should email Northfield football coach Bubba Sullivan at bsullivan@northfieldschools.org by July 11.