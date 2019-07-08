Rising junior Leigh Rosenthal of the St. Olaf College women's soccer team has been selected to represent the United States of America as part of the Open Women's Soccer Team for the 14th Pan American Maccabi Games in Mexico City, Mexico on July 5-15.
Rosenthal was selected to the 14-player team and will join over 400 American athletes traveling to Mexico City for the games, which include 2,500 Jewish athletes from 19 countries participating in 24 different sports.
"I have always dreamed of playing soccer in the Maccabi Games since I was a little kid, but never thought I would have the opportunity to do so," Rosenthal said. "It is now absolutely surreal that I will be representing my country in my red, white, and blue jersey. I am excited to participate in an event that focuses on Jewish community, culture, and pride while making new memories along the way."
The Games are held every four years, two years after the World Maccabiah Games, which are commonly referred to as the "Jewish Olympics."
Rosenthal departs for Mexico City on Wednesday, July 3, and she and her teammates will play five games in the round robin stage of the tournament. The top four teams from the round robin will qualify for the media rounds.
USA Schedule
Monday, July 8 - vs. Israel - 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9 - vs. Peru - 12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10 - vs. Mexico - 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 11 - vs. Argentina - 8 a.m.
Friday, July 12 - vs. Brazil - 12 p.m.
USA Roster
Orian Bar - West Virginia Wesleyan College
Shani Breiman - Connecticut College
Nicole Chezes - Houston Dash
Ellie Davis - Marist College
Emma Dayan - Parsons School of Design
Natasha Friedman - Simmons College '17
Alexandra Knapp - WAGS
Emily Lorry - Connecticut College
Leigh Rosenthal - St. Olaf College
Nicole Sayd - Carmel Valley Sharks
Morgan Sherman - University of Texas at Dallas
Denise Shkurovich - Duke University
Rachel White - Emory University
Arielle Williamson - Emory University