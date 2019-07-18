Community Alert

Jake Mathison

Northfield's Jake Mathison fired a complete game to help lift Northfield to an 8-2 victory against Dundas on Thursday night at Sechler Park in Northfield. Mathison struck out six batters, while the Knights racked up 14 hits. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES mhughes@northfieldnews.com

BOX SCORE

Dundas   000   101   000   —   2 10 2

Northfield   201   020   130   —   8 14 1

WP: J. Mathison. LP: T. Mathison.

2B: (N) Severson 2, S. Maus, Bornhauser; (D) C. Jones.

This story will be updated with more information and photos Friday evening. 

