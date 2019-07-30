Continuing what's been a strong recent tradition of Northfield High School volleyball players continuing their careers at the collegiate level, rising senior Bronwyn Timperley and rising junior Emma Torstenson both made decision to compete at Division I programs.
In February, Timperley committed to play at the University of Northern Colorado, while Torstenson committed a few weeks ago to showcase her talents at the University of Colorado.
They'll be the first Raiders to play Division I volleyball since 2013 NHS graduate Anna Pfefferle, who also competed at the University of Colorado and is the program's leader in career blocks, while 2018 NHS grad Linnea Larson will start at Division II Hillsdale this fall and 2017 NHS grad Hailey Mackenthun will return to Division II University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown for her sophomore season.
"The amount of time that both of them have put into it, their skill level and just the amount of effort they've put into it speaks to the kind of recruitment they received," Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. "We've had one player go DI and a couple players go DII, but it speaks to the program."
Timperley has been placed on the all-conference team for each of the last three seasons, while Emma Torstenson has joined her the last two years after being named honorable mention as an eighth-grader.
Both play club volleyball for Northern Lights, with Timperley competing for the club's top 17-year-old team and Emma Torstenson suiting up for the club's top 16-year-old team this year.
For Timperley, her commitment ended a nearly year-long relationship between the two sides after she started making contact with Northern Colorado during her sophomore year. She then took a visit to the campus this February, which was enough of a motivator to commit the next week.
"The campus is really pretty," Timperley said. "I just love the location and that was really beautiful to see, and then also the coaches. I just feel like I connected really well with them and all their beliefs they have for the team. Their mentality for the sport and their coaching style I really like. I just came back from a camp, actually, so I got to see their coaching style in action even more, so that was cool to see."
Timperley, who said she's planning to major in an area related to the medical field, said she especially connected with the coaching staff over similar beliefs relating to the value each placed on determination and persistence, in addition to the culture head coach Lyndsey Oates has cultivated in her 14 seasons in charge.
"She's very involved with making sure everyone is included on the team and doing team stuff on and off the court," Timperley said. "I know on the court you have to connect well, but off the court they spend a lot of time together, the team does. They do a lot of team bonding things in the preseason, so even in the offseason they're all spending time together."
For Emma Torstenson, the decision was somewhat quicker. Colorado first contacted her in the spring, and she went to Boulder, Colorado, for a one-day camp in May.
"The feeling I got and the vibe from the college overall really felt good to me, and I could really picture myself there when I was visiting," she said.
Now, Emma Torstenson has the ability to play her final two high school and club seasons free of the stress that often accompanies finalizing a college commitment.
Instead, she'll be able to spend the next two years grappling with the reality she'll soon be a Division I volleyball player.
"I'm really excited to see what it's like," Emma Torstenson said. "Since I was little I grew up watching the Gophers, and to think that I'll be playing Division I volleyball is cool."
"It's definitely starting to kick in now," Timperley added. "I couldn't really believe it when I actually committed at the time, but honestly I was just relieved I had found the college that was perfect for me. It's very stressful going through the club season and high school season looking for colleges, and I think just that one reached out to me and I loved them — it's a really good feeling that I have somewhere to go and it's a top-notch program and they're very competitive."