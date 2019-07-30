Having won seven of its last eight games to close the regular season, the Northfield Knights surged to second in the Classic Cannon Valley League and Section 1B, trailing Miesville in both sets of standings.
That finish in Section 1B awarded Northfield with home-field advantage for a best-of-three series against Elko. The winner earns a trip to the state tournament, while the loser drops into a three-team playoff to fight for the final state tournament berth for the section.
The Dundas Dukes, meanwhile, sputtered toward the end of the season, but still managed to finish fourth in the six-team section, which leaves them in a best-of-three series with third-seeded Hampton. Below you'll find details on both playoff series, with key players and stats to keep an eye on.
Knights (24-7, 7-3 Section 1B) vs. Express (24-8, 4-6)
In terms of No. 5 seeds, Elko might be the toughest in the state, although Northfield has won both matchups between the two teams. The first came via a 9-1 drubbing July 10 and the second a 4-2 victory in the final competitive game of the regular season on Friday.
In the first matchup, Jake Mathison started for the Knights and cruised through seven innings while allowing only one unearned run and striking out eight batters before Eli Patrikus pitched two scoreless inning of relief. Mathison will likely start the first game of the series at 8 p.m. Friday at Sechler Park, which will be followed by a 2 p.m. contest Sunday in Elko and a potential game three at 8 p.m. Tuesday back in Northfield
Mathison sports a 5-2 record this year and a 2.96 ERA with 48 strikeouts compared to 27 walks across 70 innings of work. Nick Dorfman started both games for Elko against the Knights this year, and he figures to oppose Mathison Friday night.
In the first matchup, Dorfman allowed five runs, three of which were earned, across five innings to take the loss. He was sharper in the second meeting between the two teams, going seven strong innings while allowing two runs, striking out four and walking none.
That ultimately wasn't enough to best his counterpart last Friday, Quinn Ahern, who might be key to Northfield's success in this best-of-three series and beyond. Ahern, who's in his first season with the Knights, has pitched in three games this season, all in the last month, and gotten stronger with each outing.
That culminated in last Friday's win, in which he delivered six strong innings while surrendering only one run and two hits, in addition striking out six batters and walking none. Across three starts this season, Ahern has allowed four runs, struck out eight and walked four in 13 innings.
Offensively, Northfield is led by Nick Bornhuaser, who's posted a slash line of .359/.448/.602 this season with a team-high four home runs and 11 doubles in 103 at-bats. Three of Bornhauser's four home runs have come in the last six games, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the regular-season finale victory against Elko.
Dukes (20-10, 4-6 Section 1B) vs. Cardinals (12-9, 4-6)
After losing four of its last five games against section opponents, Dundas might be thankful that didn't result in a further tumble down the section standings. Yes, the Dukes will need to win at least once while it's the road team to claim the best-of-three series, but it won't have to do so against top-seeded Miesville or second-seeded Northfield.
Instead, the opponent will be upstart Hampton, who received the third seed, and is unable to host a potentially decisive game three, so the contest will be played at Memorial Park in Dundas with the Dukes playing as the visitors.
That means the only true road game for Dundas will come at 8 p.m. Saturday in Hampton. Dundas will then be at home for the second game at 2 p.m. on Sunday and the potential game three at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
As for pitching, Todd Mathison has taken the ball for most of Dundas' big games this season, so it figures that he'll start Saturday night in Hampton. In six starts this season, he's accrued a 1.36 ERA to help him to a 4-1 record with 34 strikeouts and six walks across 33 innings.
The second start may go to John McCaustlin, who's started seven times for Dundas this season with a 3.53 ERA and a 5-3 record. He's struck out 26 and walked 19 across 43 1/3 innings. Other often-used pitchers for the Dukes include Charlie Ruud, who's pitched 34 2/3 innings primarily out of the bullpen with a 2.34 ERA and 23 strikeouts compared to 11 walks, as well as Derek Albers.
Albers, a 2018 NHS grad, has a 2.32 ERA in 31 innings, and while most of that work has come in non-section games, he tossed four innings of scoreless relief in a 4-1 loss against Hampton on July 14.
Hampton does not have complete statistics readily available, although Adam Stockwell, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, did throw a complete game in that 4-1 victory against Dundas July 14. In the other matchup between the two teams, a 4-2 victory for Hampton, Dylan Brend started and pitched six scoreless innings.