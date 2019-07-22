The last week provided a preview of the next month or so for the Dundas Dukes, at least partially.
Over a five-day stretch, the Dukes battled Elko, Northfield and Miesville, three teams that all qualified for last year's state tournament and are certainly capable of reaching that stage again this year. Dundas might also end up playing any of those three teams in the Section 1B playoffs, although Dukes co-manager Mike Ludwig hopes the results won't directly carry over.
Dundas finished 1-2 in that three-game stretch, starting with a 4-3 victory against Elko on Wednesday, which was followed by an 8-2 loss against Northfield and punctuated with Sunday's 12-4 loss against Miesville at Memorial Park.
“We’re not really happy with the way we’ve competed in the last few, but yeah, you want to play better clubs as you get down the stretch," Ludwig said. "You want to have better results, and we didn’t, but now we just change our focus and worry about what’s in front of us, which is four games to get ready for playoffs.”
Those four remaining games are all non-section and non-league contests, though, meaning Dundas' final record in the section standings is 4-6, which at the moment leaves it in fifth place out of six teams.
That guarantees that for the best-of-three playoff series, the Dukes will be the road team for two of the possible three games.
Part of the reason Dundas is at this point has been inconsistent offensive production. The Dukes were limited to four hits through the first five innings Sunday, and were only able to muster three unearned runs against Miesville starter Jake Dickmeyer, who fired eight innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
"When we’re not scoring we’re not winning," Ludwig said. "I know our bullpen wasn’t very good today, and that’s a good hitting team over there that hits the ball well, but our offense hasn’t been great the last three, four weeks, so we have to find a way to score runs.”
Dundas was missing a few regular fixtures of the lineup Sunday, but Ludwig doesn't want to allow that to be an explanation for the struggles at the plate. The game was tight most of the way, with Miesville not scoring the game's first run until the top of the fifth before adding another two runs in the sixth, five in the seventh and four in the ninth.
John McCaustlin started for Dundas and pitched 4 1/3 innings while allowing one run and four hits, before Matt Neuger surrendered a pair of runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief, Charlie Ruud allowed five runs to cross in the seventh, JT Engeswick gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings of work and Nic Zabel came out of the bullpen to secure the final out of the top of the ninth.
With what appears to be an uphill climb to qualify for the state tournament ahead, the next four games, starting Wednesday night at home against Baseball 365, is more or less an open tryout for a spot in the lineup once the games become meaningful again.
“We’re just trying to find guys who are going to compete in there and who’s going to be in our lineup," Ludwig said. "There’s so much uncertainty with the way we played. We finished under .500 (in the section) and we don’t know at this point who we’re going to play, but we have to figure some things out in terms of our lineup."