Monday morning, Andy Berkvam informed the Northfield boys basketball team of his intent to step down from his head coaching responsibilities effective immediately.
This comes after a six-year stint in charge for the 1981 Northfield High School graduate, during which the Raiders posted a record of 99-71, after he took over a program that had gone a combined 17-62 in the three years prior to his arrival. The Raiders have played in the last four Section 1AAA title games.
Northfield Activities Director Joel Olson said Berkvam told him he was stepping down for "family reasons," although Berkvam could not be reached by the Northfield News as of publication.
Olson said the job opening will be posted on northfieldschools.org shortly, with the plan to keep it open for about a week before selecting a group of finalists to bring in for interviews at the end of next week. Despite the goal of a quick hire due to it being late in the summer, Olson said he's hoping for a comprehensive group of applicants.
"It's open, so when you open it like this everyone can apply," Olson said. "I'd love some continuity, but we also want the best possible candidate as well."
Before returning to Northfield to lead the boys basketball program, Berkvam spent 23 years as the girls basketball coach at Lakeville North, where he won three state titles and qualified for 10 state tournaments. During the 2018-19 season, Berkvam won the 500th game of his high school basketball coaching career.