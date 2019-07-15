Grace Bloom
Sponsor/Team: Northfield McDonald’s
Age: 4
Grade: Kindergarten
Favorite part about T-Ball: “I love trying to hit the ball off of the tee!”
Favorite Baseball Team: “Minnesota Twins.”
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “If I could have a superpower it would be to be able to fly or to have owl wings because I think it would be cool to go wherever I wanted.”
Coach Anika Guggisberg says: “Grace has enthusiastic energy and excitement for the game. We love seeing Grace’s smile everyday at the field!”
Maddox Schwaab
Sponsor/Team: Schmidt Homes
Age: 5
Grade: 1st grade
Favorite part about T-Ball: “It is a lot of fun to try to hit the ball and see how far it goes!”
Favorite Baseball Team: “Minnesota Twins.”
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “If I could have a superpower it would be to have super speed and run as fast as I could anytime I wanted.”
Coach Anika Guggisberg says: “Maddox has great hustle and outstanding skill. He is awesome at all aspects of the game and he is also an amazing teammate!”
Abe Rubenstein
Sponsor/Team: Northfield Pharmacy
Age: 6
Grade: Going into 1st grade
Favorite part about Little League: “My favorite part about little league is trying to catch the ball when it is hit to me.”
Favorite Baseball Team: “Minnesota Twins”
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “I would want to be able to fly because you could go anywhere in the whole world!”
Coach Anika Guggisberg says: “Abe has a positive attitude and outstanding baseball ability. He always bring a smile, great attitude, and 100% of his effort to the field everyday.”
Talan Meredith
Sponsor/Team: Benjamin Bus
Age: 11
Grade: Going into 6th grade
Favorite part about Baseball: “I love to be up to bat and try to hit the ball. It is such a challenge for me and it is fun to keep working at!”
Favorite Baseball Teams: “Minnesota Twins”
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “If I could have a superpower it would be super strength. I would pick up as many heavy things as possible and be able to help others.”
Coach AJ Pahs says: “Talan comes to practice everyday with a positive attitude and is always ready to have fun and work hard."
Isabelle Kramer
Sponsor/Team: Northfield McDonald’s
Age: 10
Grade: Going into 5th grade
Favorite part about Softball: “I really like hitting because it is fun and challenging at the same time.”
Favorite Baseball Team: “Northfield Raiders”
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “I would want to have an epic hitting ability. I would want to be able to hit a home run every time I went up to bat!”
Coach Emma Johnson says: “Isabelle has a positive attitude and hard work ethic. No matter how many times she falls down, she always picks herself up and is ready to give 100 percent."