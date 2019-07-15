Grace Bloom

Grace Bloom

Sponsor/Team: Northfield McDonald’s

Age: 4

Grade: Kindergarten

Favorite part about T-Ball: “I love trying to hit the ball off of the tee!”

Favorite Baseball Team: “Minnesota Twins.”

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “If I could have a superpower it would be to be able to fly or to have owl wings because I think it would be cool to go wherever I wanted.”

Coach Anika Guggisberg says: “Grace has enthusiastic energy and excitement for the game. We love seeing Grace’s smile everyday at the field!”

Maddox Schwaab

Sponsor/Team: Schmidt Homes

Age: 5

Grade: 1st grade

Favorite part about T-Ball: “It is a lot of fun to try to hit the ball and see how far it goes!”

Favorite Baseball Team: “Minnesota Twins.”

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “If I could have a superpower it would be to have super speed and run as fast as I could anytime I wanted.”

Coach Anika Guggisberg says: “Maddox has great hustle and outstanding skill. He is awesome at all aspects of the game and he is also an amazing teammate!”

Abe Rubenstein

Sponsor/Team: Northfield Pharmacy

Age: 6

Grade: Going into 1st grade

Favorite part about Little League: “My favorite part about little league is trying to catch the ball when it is hit to me.”

Favorite Baseball Team: “Minnesota Twins”

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “I would want to be able to fly because you could go anywhere in the whole world!”

Coach Anika Guggisberg says: “Abe has a positive attitude and outstanding baseball ability. He always bring a smile, great attitude, and 100% of his effort to the field everyday.”

Talan Meredith

Sponsor/Team: Benjamin Bus

Age: 11

Grade: Going into 6th grade

Favorite part about Baseball: “I love to be up to bat and try to hit the ball. It is such a challenge for me and it is fun to keep working at!”

Favorite Baseball Teams: “Minnesota Twins”

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “If I could have a superpower it would be super strength. I would pick up as many heavy things as possible and be able to help others.”

Coach AJ Pahs says: “Talan comes to practice everyday with a positive attitude and is always ready to have fun and work hard."

Isabelle Kramer

Sponsor/Team: Northfield McDonald’s

Age: 10

Grade: Going into 5th grade

Favorite part about Softball: “I really like hitting because it is fun and challenging at the same time.”

Favorite Baseball Team: “Northfield Raiders”

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?: “I would want to have an epic hitting ability. I would want to be able to hit a home run every time I went up to bat!”

Coach Emma Johnson says: “Isabelle has a positive attitude and hard work ethic. No matter how many times she falls down, she always picks herself up and is ready to give 100 percent."

