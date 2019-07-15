If the opening parts of the summer were marred by offensive inconsistency for the Northfield Legion Post 84 baseball team, the last week has represented an avalanche of the production that might make up for what had been missing.
Highlighted by Sunday's doubleheader sweep of Hastings, a team that surrendered a combined 24 runs, the River Rats have scored 33 runs in their last three games, starting with a 9-2 win against Red Wing Thursday, entering Monday afternoon's contest at Faribault.
“Coming off of Thursday’s game we scored a bunch that game at the end and we just carried it over to today," Northfield manager Josh Spitzack said Sunday. "Guys are hitting the ball, and we just talked about how it’s contagious and if we get it rolling we have a good lineup.”
The onslaught started early Sunday, when Joey Glampe blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the first to power Northfield to a 10-3 win in the first game. In the back half of Sunday's doubleheader, a 14-11 victory, seven of the 10 River Rats who registered a plate appearance recorded a hit, while two of the three without a hit still reached base via a walk.
That was needed after Hastings jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and a 10-5 lead after the third inning. The production was fluid throughout Northfield's lineup as well, with the No. 9 hitter in the second game Sunday, Jaydn McGovern, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored, while the No. 8 hitter, Kevin Grundhoefer, ended the second game 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.
“(Grundhoefer) was 3-for-4 right up there, too, so we were getting a lot of hits from the bottom of our lineup, and then the top and middle of our lineup has hit well all day," Spitzack said. "That really helps when you get one- through-nine hitting.”
Across the two games, Jim Vitito totaled five hits and Glampe laced four hits.
In the first game Sunday, Luke Johnson started and hurled 5 2/3 innings while allowing three runs, three hits, striking out six and walking four, before McGovern finished off the last 1 1/3 innings while allowing only one hit and striking out three.
The second game was a bit more eventful, as Nick Wagner surrendered 11 runs, nine of which were earned, but powered through six innings to preserve a pitching staff that needs to account for a stretch of five games in six days that started with Sunday's doubleheader.
“That’s a hard thing to do," Spitzack said. "To know that as a pitcher that you’re giving up runs, that it’s not always your fault. We needed him to keep going, and I’m glad he got the win out of it, because he deserved it for going back out there and competing no matter what’s going on behind him.”
The three-game win streak has stabilized Northfield's record at 6-6 this summer with a week remaining in the regular season. After Monday's contest in Faribault, the River Rats travel to Lakeville South Thursday and close the regular season at 7 p.m. Saturday in Dundas against Eagan.
That all precedes the playoffs, which might end up being one of the first occasions Northfield plays at full strength. Even during this hot streak, the River Rats have played a few men down, meaning that one-through-nine production really extends to one through 12 or 13 if the full roster is available.
“We were still missing a few guys today, so if we have everybody here, we have a really good team," Spitzack said. "Lineup-wise, we have a lot of guys we can put in there and feel confident in, so now we can get it rolling for next week and then for playoffs.”