Arcadia celebrated its 15th anniversary in grand style at the school June 8 with an open house/ all-class reunion, featuring music, lots of food and a program honoring four previous and current executive directors. Former Directors Tim Goodwin, Ryan Krominga, and Simon Tyler joined retiring current Director Barb Wornson in welcoming incoming School Director Laura Stelter with a humorous skit. The event was well-attended by current and former staff members, Arcadia alumni and others associated with the school over the past 15 years.
Arcadia reached another milestone this year when it created the Arcadia Building Co. to purchase the current building at 1719 Cannon Road. This purchase will allow the school to maximize its financial stability while creating flexibility in how the building and surrounding grounds are configured. Arcadia has engaged Northfield Construction and the TenSquare Charter School Support group to begin construction of new classrooms as well as the renovation of interior spaces. Interior work is expected to be completed in time for the first day of school, and the classroom addition will be ready to use in October.
Arcadia Charter School serves 126 students in grades six through twelve from Northfield and surrounding communities. This year the school will be fine-tuning its Project-Based Learning (PBL) curriculum with the help of Stelter. Laura joins Arcadia from Shattuck-St. Mary’s, where she has distinguished herself as an expert in PBL. In addition to PBL, Arcadia is proud to be the recipient this year of a grant from the Japan Foundation to support adding an elective class in Japanese language and culture, to be developed by Arcadia parent and staff member Carly Born. All Arcadia students are welcome to join a group traveling to Japan during the summer of 2020.
This year, Arcadia Charter School was ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best high schools in the country. The publication ranks over 23,000 high schools across the nation. Arcadia earned a ranking of 11,962 nationally, and a statewide ranking of 256. The school achieved a ranking of two for high schools in the Northfield/Faribault metro area. Rankings are determined by a variety of factors, including standardized test scores, advanced classes, graduation rate and student-to-teacher ratio. This is a high honor for a school of only 70 high school students, and is a testament to the school’s ongoing success. For more information about Arcadia Charter School, go to arcadiacharterschool.org. For more information on the best high school rankings by US News and World Report, go to www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools .