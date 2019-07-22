Ask yourself: In three words, what makes Northfield — this place, this space, our culture — unique and special? Maybe you’ll land on what’s on our signs coming into town: “Cows, Colleges, Contentment.” Maybe you’ll describe landmarks in our town or historical events. Maybe they’ll be positive or negative. Whatever you decide, it’s likely that there will be truth to every answer at the same time that there will be some key ideas that rise to the top. I’ve had many conversations in recent years about this very question, and I’m excited by some of the new ways we are answering it through the Arts and Culture Commission’s work in creative placemaking.
What is creative placemaking? The Kresge Foundation defines creative placemaking as “the use of arts and culture by diverse partners to strategically shape the physical and social character of a place in order to spur economic development, promote enduring social change and improve the physical environment.” Creative placemaking is nothing new. Humans have done it for millennia. It encompasses everything from landscaping and decorating your home for the holidays to commissioned public art by professional artists and everything in-between!
The ACC has actively participated for years in creative placemaking through the Sidewalk Poetry program and various public art projects. We hope, though, through one specific project — Artists on Main Street, a flurry of creative activity happening this summer and fall — that folks will take notice and see our place anew. These activities represent a partnership between the Northfield Downtown Development Corp., ACC, the Northfield Arts Guild, the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation. Ten different artists showcase ideas that make “Connections/Conexónes” between people, the river and the two sides of downtown. You’ll notice that these temporary projects take place along the river and in the west side of town. That was intentional. We wanted to re-envision what the west side of downtown might look like and how people might interact with it. Each artist brings their own spin, and you can learn about each project at downtownnorthfield.org.
All projects were reviewed through a Public Art Review Committee comprised of nine community members. We talked about the very same question asked at the beginning, and the conversation was rich. We all had different ideas, and not everyone agreed. But that’s part of what arts, culture and creativity can do, and we welcome that. It can not only represent aspects of who we are, but it can spark conversation between people and get us thinking in new ways. The beauty of temporary projects such as these is that we don’t have to live with them forever. We can recognize each creative way of interpreting an idea and in the process appreciate how each layers another aspect onto our place’s history. Maybe our answer to the question “What makes Northfield special?” can deepen as we continue to develop and celebrate all that makes our community so special. Come downtown and see for yourself!