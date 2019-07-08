Thirty-six counties and cities in Minnesota have passed Tobacco 21 (T21) ordinances. Many of Northfield’s “neighbors” have recently passed T21 as well, including Bloomington, Minneapolis, Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca, North Mankato and Albert Lea.
As T21 gains momentum statewide and nationwide, many people find themselves wanting to know more about what T21 is and what it is not. There are a lot of questions and misconceptions around the purpose of T21 and whether it should be passed in Northfield.
Here are a few key facts:
What it is
T21 will raise the legal purchase age from 18 to 21 for all tobacco and related products (cigarettes, e-cigs, vaping products, hookah, etc.). Its focus is to limit avenues of tobacco access for youth under the age of 21 by raising the legal age of purchase for all tobacco and related products. It maintains the current accountability for tobacco sellers, while expanding the age to 21. Overall, the focus is on decreasing access to youth.
What it is not
T21 will not penalize youth for purchase, use, or possession, also known as PUP penalties. PUP penalties have been shown to be mostly ineffective and have led to adverse impacts to marginalized communities who have been targeted historically by tobacco companies. This means that youth will not be carded on the street if they are smoking a cigarette/e-cig. Overall, T21 is not about increasing enforcement and penalties on youth populations.
So why are many cities and counties passing T21? Here are a few key points:
● Research shows that raising the legal sale age from 18 to 21 would lead to a 25 percent reduction in smoking initiation among 15-to-17-year-olds. An estimated 30,000 fewer youth in Minnesota will become smokers over the next 15 years.
● Given that 75 percent of smokers age 15-17 get tobacco from social sources, reducing access to 18- to 20-year-olds will decrease underage tobacco use.
● 95 percent of current adult smokers started before they were 21.
● More than 6,000 Minnesotans die each year from tobacco use. Smoking costs Minnesota more than $3 billion annually in excess health care costs.
● 75 percent of American adults, including 70 percent of current smokers, support raising the tobacco age to 21.
● All cigarettes and nearly all tobacco products contain nicotine. No amount of nicotine is safe for youth. Exposure to nicotine has a lasting negative impact on the developing adolescent brain. The addictive properties of nicotine are particularly harmful to youth and can lead to heavier daily tobacco use and a difficult time quitting later in life.
Regardless of how you feel about T21, it carries some important considerations for our youth and our community. For the most up-to-date information on T21, visit Clear Way Minnesota at www.clearwaymn.org/. If you have thoughts or opinions about T21 in Northfield, contact Katie Reed at katie@northfieldhci.org or attend a city commission meeting with NASAP, the Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention. NASAP meets the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Northfield Community Resource Center, room YW108.