Now in its 27th year, the Northfield Healthy Community Initiative (HCI) has seen exciting growth and progress over the past year. Buoyed by HCI’s continued commitment to collaboration and innovation, these successes have included:
• Northfield Promise completed its sixth year, highlighted by improving community results in kindergarten readiness, third-grade literacy and high school graduation.
• The HCI-supported Greenvale Park Community School was rated as the No.1 out-of-school-time programming site in the state by the Minnesota Department of Education last year (out of more than 125 sites statewide) for the impact it is seeing.
• The launch of the Northfield Community College Collaborative (NCCC) – with a beautiful downtown location on Division Street – has made it possible for more than 30 local young adults to continue their postsecondary education through a combination of in-person and online community college classes.
• Eight Education Fellows (recent Northfield High School graduates of color who are interested in careers in education) are working in our local schools (through AmeriCorps and paid positions) while continuing their education at NCCC.
• Recognizing the mobility of kids and families between communities, HCI has continued to expand its countywide work, undertaking additional collaborative efforts in Faribault and helping to launch Faribault Youth Investment (a backbone organization similar to HCI).
• The new Early Childhood Navigators have worked with more than 70 families of young children, helping to overcome obstacles that stand in the way of kindergarten readiness. As one example, the Navigators have helped register nearly 50 additional local low-income children for preschool.
As we look to the year ahead, HCI is excited about the important and challenging priorities before our community:
• Focus on equity. Despite great progress, Northfield still sees significant achievement and opportunity gaps in the community for young people from low-income homes and students of color. Increased focus on efforts to close these gaps must be made.
• Expanded resources for alumni. Northfield does a phenomenal job of supporting its young people through high school graduation. How can we as a community continue to offer resources and support to young people post-high school, particularly those for whom their original post-high school plans do not materialize or who run into roadblocks?
As a collaborative initiative, HCI is grateful to work with more than 30 local partners and 250 community volunteers on these important efforts. We are always looking for additional collaborators and champions. To learn more about this work or to get involved, please visit us at www.northfieldhci.org or email info@northfieldhci.org.
We look forward to the year ahead – and continuing to work together to make our community an even better place for young people to grow up.