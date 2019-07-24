Progress is a dangerous business. If you don’t keep your mission at the center, who knows where you might be swept off to. Community Action Center of Northfield (CAC) has experienced a lot of change over the past year. We’ve wandered through the wilderness of progress and have come out stronger, but not unscathed. All of us tend to love linear progress, sustainable growth that marches on predictably and consistently. We can find this type of success in charts and graphs that don’t have faces or names on them, but the individual stories of our friends and neighbors are rarely as clean.
Life is messy and filled with setbacks, victories, defeats, and sometimes luck. CAC walks this path with nearly 4,000 people in Northfield every year, and we experience these stories from the unique perspective of both the individuals we serve, as well as the community of volunteers who serve alongside us. This includes the sense of despair for a family losing a job following a recent health diagnosis; the feelings of safety and rest for a family finding shelter after being homeless; or the smile of a child playing soccer unaware of the community scholarship that made it possible. However, this also includes the sense of purpose and meaning for the retired volunteer bringing food donations to the food shelf; the sense of justice for a church congregation providing emergency funds for struggling community members; or the feeling of frustration when you learn that all of CAC’s emergency shelters have waiting lists.
CAC’s year of setbacks, victories, defeats, and sometimes luck has been messy, perhaps unintentionally mirroring the nature of the work we do in the community. It started with expanding our hours over lunch and into the evenings twice a week. It grew to a complete transformation of CAC’s Food Shelf followed by a restructuring of CAC’s entire program model. Because a crisis doesn’t make appointments, CAC abandoned appointments and calendars and now operates a drop-in Resource Center that is available and responsive to individuals in our community without appointment. But change is messy, and progress can even be dangerous if you don’t keep your mission at the center.
CAC’s staff and volunteers have been stretched thin. Administrative systems need to catch up to organizational changes. The world is changing, and we must change with it. In all of this, CAC has purchased the former Hillcrest Motel property for a future affordable housing community with approximately 30 additional units. We have launched a Community Advocacy Council that provides power and voice for individuals served by CAC to shape, guide and direct the organization. It has been a hard and wonderful year, full of the struggles and joys of organizational change. We call this progress, and we are holding on dearly to our mission of building a healthy, caring and just community for all people. Come join us, get involved, and see for yourself. It can be messy at times, but it’s worth fighting for.