I enjoyed and appreciated Mayor Pownell's Another View piece, "Note from the Mayor: Always learning," in the July 3 issue. Anyone who missed it then would do well to read (or reread) the Mayor's piece as a model of clarity, humility, and (rarely for this genre) eloquence.
Mayor Pownell recounts how, while remaining a fiscal conservative, she has learned from others in our community about the importance of investment in public services and our built environment; about the reality of discrimination and its costs to all of us; and about costs that accompany the benefits of growth and development.
I follow city politics only irregularly, so it's quite possible that the mayor and I disagree on some, or even many, issues. But I've seen enough to admire the mayor for her sincere devotion to public service and for her willingness to keep examining what public service means. Northfield is better for Mayor Pownell's service.
Paul Zorn
Northfield