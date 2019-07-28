The mission of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is to lead in the creation, promotion and enhancement of a healthy business environment for the Northfield area. We are the voice of the business community, advocating for business growth and development, promoting our community and encouraging civic vitality.
We are an association of business people and individuals working together to enhance and improve the economic strength and uniqueness of our community.
In February, I became the new Chamber president and am thrilled to lead our team, grow our organization and help build a stronger Chamber community. We work closely with the Convention & Visitors Bureau, Northfield Downtown Development Corp. and Northfield Enterprise Center together in the heart of our downtown. This arrangement increases communication across our organizations. We are able to better help each other’s efforts. Each organization has its own mission and purpose, with one goal in mind: to make our community stronger. By working together, we are accomplishing that.
Each year the Chamber and our priceless volunteers organize some of our community’s largest events, including the Home & Garden Show, Girls Nite Out, Crazy Daze and Winter Walk. These events bring in thousands of visitors and encourage local spending. This spring, the Home and Garden Show had record attendance and 70 vendors. Exhibitors told us they were thrilled with the results, some gaining many new potential customers.
In late June we held our 14th Annual Golf-A-Palooza tournament. A record number of golfers showed up, ready for a fun day despite poor weather conditions – and then the clouds broke and the tournament was saved! This event is intended to provide members with an exclusive opportunity to socialize with other Chamber businesses and network in a fun and interactive way.
Currently, planning is underway for Crazy Daze Thursday. Shoppers can expect “crazy good” bargains throughout our downtown. Our team is busy planning many new and returning crazy activities. Watch our Facebook page for updates!
Chamber Bucks support our business community and keep dollars local and encourage citizens to shop local. Each year, over $25,000 flows through the nearly 200 businesses that accept Chamber Bucks in Northfield and Dundas. They can be purchased at the Chamber office during regular business hours. When you’re considering where you’re spending your dollars, think local first!
On the horizon, we are developing a business leadership program for women. Our goal is to assist and empower women to be successful in their business ventures. We are continually striving to be relevant in today’s business environment.
If you would like information about the Northfield Chamber, to become a member, or have suggestions that you would like to see implemented, please contact me at lisa@northfieldchamber.com.