St. Dominic School has successfully completed it’s 91st fiscal year. The Northfield community has greatly impacted the school and has helped develop a learning environment for students that is unique compared to other schools in the Northfield area. St. Dominic School is proud of the progress made in the 2018-19 school year. Below, are some exciting updates:
Middle School expansion: The past 43 years have included a partnership with St. Dominic School and Northfield Middle School for a shared time program for grades 7 and 8. For 2019-20 school year, St. Dominic School is expanding the Middle School to full time. This includes a new Middle School STEM program. STEM teacher Kelly Lynn Stanton-Nutt has developed partnerships with the city of Northfield’s Water Treatment Facility and the Community Action Center for a variety of projects.
Bellevue University Civics Partnership: The 2018-19 school year introduced a new partnership with Bellevue University for a civics program that serves grades preschool-eighth grade, with an emphasis on grades 5-8. This program includes a classroom simulation where the students are directly involved with building, maintaining and experimenting with self-governance for the 21st century.
Groves Academy partnership: Beginning this fall, St. Dominic School will partner with Groves Academy in literacy for preschool-third grade. This partnership has been made possible through a grant with the Catholic School’s Center of Excellence (CSCOE). Curriculum and teacher training will be at the foundation of this initiative.
Student retention and recruitment: St. Dominic School is excited to announce a double-digit percentage increase for student retention and is projecting an enrollment increase for the 2019-20 school year.
Although there is much work to be done in the summer months, staff and faculty are anxious to have the students and families return for what promises to be a school year packed with exciting changes and academic excellence.