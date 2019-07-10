Northfield Shares, through the help of a key group of volunteers, will be hosting a free community dinner for 1,000 people on Sunday, Aug. 25, and everyone is invited. Northfield Shares A Dinner is an opportunity for the people of Northfield to gather with friends and members of the community to share a meal together. This dinner celebrates our Northfield community, meeting new people, strengthening community ties, and connecting neighborhoods. Registration opened on July 8 at Northfieldshares.org.
Imagine sitting at tables down Division Street enjoying a meal made by local chefs featuring food from local farmers. And picture a variety of art activities and entertainment featuring local artists and musicians. These special events have been successful in other small towns across the country. We believe our community dinner will also be one to remember, and you can get involved in several ways.
1. As an Underwriter. If you would like to help underwrite this grand event so any of your Northfield neighbors can attend, simply visit: gofundme.com/northfield-shares-a-dinner to make a donation. Or you can mail a check made payable to Northfield Shares (Memo: Northfield Shares A Dinner) to P.O. Box 802, Northfield MN 55057.
The donated funds will be 100 percent earmarked for the event and any donations received above the amount necessary to meet all event expenses will be donated to the Northfield Community Action Center Food Shelf.
We thank the American Center for Philanthropy, which just recently announced it will provide a two-for-one match for any new underwriting donations up to a total of $10,000.Through their generosity, a $100 donation now becomes $300!
2. As a Volunteer—Volunteers are the heart and soul of an event of this size. For several months, tri-chairs Jennifer Sawyer, Jill Metz and Nancy Carlson have been hard at work with approximately 60 volunteers who are planning every aspect of this meal. It truly is a collaborative effort involving a variety of talents, with everyone from the Northfield Arts Guild, Northfield High School sports teams and St. Olaf and Carleton Colleges to people of all ages involved.
Planning the event is one thing, but successfully executing it is entirely another. A large cast of volunteers will be needed to make the event a success and ensure attendees have a wonderful time. There are many different volunteer opportunities available for those who want to be part of the action. Here’s a list of the volunteer help needed.
• Table and Chair Set Up
• Table and Chair Tear Down
• Table Decor Arranger
• Floral Arrangement/Centerpiece Station
• Registration Table
• Greeter
• General Directions and Guidance
• Table/Seat Locater
• Walking Maps
• Serving Station Worker
• Waste Management Assistants
To learn about these opportunities and more, visit northfieldshares.galaxydigital.com/need.
3. As an Attendee—The dinner is FREE to those who make a reservation via the Northfield Shares website, northfieldshares.org. Registration opened Monday.
To learn more about the event and see a list of frequently asked questions, visit the Northfield Shares website and click on the Northfield Shares a Dinner image on the homepage. You can also stop by the Northfield Shares booth at Crazy Daze on July 25 and the Riverwalk Market Fair on July 27 for more information.
Northfield Shares a Dinner promises to be an exciting event bringing people from all walks of life together. Just as this free event offers a place at the table for all in Northfield, it also offers a place for everyone to get involved in making it a success.