To the editor:
Last November 55% of Northfield voters voted a resounding no. The proposed $21 million ice palace would have cost $26 million with interest.
Northfield City Council and Ben Martig now propose a $40,000 survey, which probably would ask: Would you like a new ice palace? It probably won't ask: Would you like to spend $7 million or more in taxes on an ice arena?
No mention was made in Sam Wilmes's story that St Olaf's brand new hockey arena cost under $9 million, and that the main tenants of the city arena, the two colleges, are permanently gone. Nor does he report what the Northfield Hockey Association did with the 7-acre tract donated for an ice rink.
Most crucially, the city ice arena has no emergency fire/smoke alarm, much less a fire sprinkler system. Why would Martig and the city council spend $40,000 on a survey and not even spend $25,000 for a life-saving fire/smoke alarm in a city facility used by Northfield public school students and their families? If Mayor Rhonda Pownell and the public school superintendent ignore this life threatening situation, then the Association for Government Accountability (AGA) will resolve to battle again any future school bonding or city local option sales tax referendum.
Northfield City just announced starting a six-month study of the three 2018 disasters in the city sewage treatment plant, a flood, a fire and a million-gallon sewage spill. The last disaster occurred over a year ago and now the city proposes to study the problem. The biodigester that burned cost $5 million and is insured for replacement cost of over $10 million. It had no fire alarm and no fire sprinklers.
Northfield City claims, correctly, that it was legally grandfathered and did not need to have alarms or sprinklers in old city facilities. But Northfield city council is responsible for the lives of up to 200 public school students and family members in the ice arena. Without a fire alarm, the Northfield ice arena should be closed for the next hockey season.
Douglas Jones
Nerstrand