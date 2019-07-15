To the editor:
On a fairly regular basis, the mayor writes a philosophical, upbeat and/or idyllic guest column. I agree that the city is a wonderful city and does an admirable job of delivering the core services of police, fire, water, sewer, etc. At the same time, the further the council, or any government, strays from its core functions, the less admirable are its results.
The Northfield Charter, our century-old document of self-governance which actually birthed the council, requires the mayor to report on the state of the city. In my opinion, the founders envisioned a practical, realistic and self-critical mayor who reports on the less-than-admirable results because philosophical, upbeat or idyllic reports often hide the unpleasant realities.
The council's broken promise to Waterford, followed by its desire for litigation, has not only resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers' fees, but has now sown the seeds of distrust from the north in Waterford to the south in Bridgewater. Bridgewater has now requested that it be a co-equal city. The council's off-kilter response was to call a secret meeting, and then, without asking the citizens' opinions, offer Bridgewater the very same annexation agreement that has yoked Bridgewater for years to the whims of the council. And, all of us, excepting the council, are in the dark as to why the council sees Bridgewater's request for equality to be a threat, rather than a working relationship, like the fire department.
The truth is that Bridgewater residents deserve the same right to be a city as we have enjoyed for 100 years. And, we, the citizens, deserve a council that obeys the open meeting law, honors the Charter and tells us how equality and self-governance for Bridgewater is going to hurt a single Northfielder.
David L. Ludescher
Northfield