Every time I think I’ve been doing public service for a long time (10 years and seven months, to be exact), I’m reminded of those in our community who have been serving for decades. It’s always a good reminder of how much more I have to learn.
I’ve long considered myself a fiscal conservative, because I think it’s important to spend responsibly. But I have learned, especially after state budget cuts in 2009, that you can’t cut your way to prosperity. Local government aid (LGA), so often on the chopping block, is so critical to Northfield’s basic city services, as I learned when we had to reduce the city’s budget by more than $300,000 that year. I’m thankful for city officials across the state who’ve advocated for LGA and the legislators who insisted it be fully funded.
I’m also thankful for the people who taught me that our civic “built environment” is not as simple as making sure broken things get fixed. We are always learning more about how the designs of streets, sidewalks, paths and neighborhoods either help us safely connect to each other or don’t. If, 10 years ago, I even knew what a raised intersection or bump-out was, or how a roundabout worked, I don’t know that I would have supported them. But I have learned their value.
I have also learned that discrimination is real. Sometimes in our own community circles and individual social groups it’s not always easy to see that. Serving in office has given me a better understanding of the range of experiences people in our community go through. And, as a woman and former stay-at-home parent, I’ve been able to get a glimpse of that for myself. Discrimination keeps us from reaching our full potential as a community; education and openness must work to eradicate explicit and implicit biases, in individuals, within our organizations, and in the structure of our civic and community institutions.
Finally, I have been surprised in my last decade how I have shifted my views on development policy. When I was first on the Council, I didn’t see the immense impact growth-for-growth’s-sake and development sprawl has on our quality of life, and how financially non-viable it is after the immediate short-term injection of cash. Through the wisdom of colleagues and community members, and after reading some very good research, I’ve learned that dense, contiguous growth is not only better for the environment, but also uses our tax dollars in a much more sustainable way. Preparing our community for future generations means being smart about the environment in a lot of ways, including development, that isn’t always obvious.
Local governance isn’t easy, and new ideas and best practices, I hope, will help me keep getting better at it. I hope people will continue to teach me what they know. This week, as we celebrate our nation, I hope you will join me in celebrating the differences that make up our community, and in learning from others’ different experiences and knowledge. Have a wonderful Fourth of July!
Rhonda Pownell is the mayor of Northfield