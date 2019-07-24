The Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s (HRA) mission is to provide a sufficient supply of adequate, safe and sanitary dwellings. The strategic planning process the city conducted in 2017 revealed that Northfield does not have an adequate supply of housing for all income levels. Many studies point to the same conclusion:
Rice County is the third-most expensive place to live in Minnesota, behind the Twin Cities and Rochester area (Rice County Housing Study).
• The vacancy rate is 0.3 percent. A vacancy rate of less than 1 percent indicates a troubling, tight market. (Maxfield Research and Consulting).
• When housing requires more than 30 percent of a household’s income, households have insufficient resources to pay for basic needs like food and medicine. In Rice County, 27 percent of households are cost-burdened (12 percent renters/2,760 households and 15 percent homeowners/3,383 households) (Minnesota Housing Partnership).
The HRA recognizes the need and is poised to launch new projects and continue current projects.
Future Projects:
-Support a townhome complex of 24 market-rate and affordable units on the southeast side. This provides at least five units for households with incomes below 50 percent of the area median income ($42,950).
-Partnership with Three Rivers Community Action to build Spring Creek II Townhomes, providing 32 affordable rental units. This includes services for people with disabilities and young families in transition.
-Development of 6+ acres of land. The HRA is actively seeking partners to build affordable housing for homeownership opportunities.
-Creation of an Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Creating this fund would provide resources to fill the gaps in current funding sources
-Partnership with Healthy Community Initiative, CAC of Northfield and others to assess needs and provide for improvements for manufactured homes.
Current projects that create an impact that we plan on continuing:
-Home Matters Residential rehab program. Part of ensuring an adequate supply of housing is looking at our current housing stock and making sure it’s being maintained. The HRA sponsors home rehab programs for moderate- and low-income homeowners.
-Ensuring that current affordable rental housing stays as affordable housing. The HRA assisted with the purchase of North and South Oak Apartments. The HRA is currently assisting the rehab of Northern Oaks to ensure these properties are maintained as affordable.
-Since 2012, the HRA has had a Street Assessment Assistance Program to help homeowners who are burdened by street assessments. This program will continue.
-The HRA continues to partner with Ruth’s House of Hope, Northfield Union of Youth and the CAC of Northfield to ensure they have resources to continue to provide the unique housing that their clients need.
-Down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. The HRA provides up to $15,000 in 0 percent interest and deferred loans to low- and moderate-income households for down payment and closing costs.
The HRA takes very seriously the need for affordable housing in our community. If you are interested in advancing the efforts of affordable housing, please contact me, Dayna Norvold, HRA chairwoman, at 507-838-6670, dclemment@gmail.com, or Janine Atchison, Northfield Housing coordinator, at 507-645-3047 or via email at janine.atchison@ci.northfield.mn.us