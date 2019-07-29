To the editor:
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all are created equal, with certain inalienable rights, etc.
But these rights also imply responsibilities. I believe the first of these is voting. If we are not engaged, we don't really have a democracy.
When 46.9% of eligible voters opted out in 2016, we ended up with a fascist regime that refuses to be held accountable for the laws of our nation and a man in the White House that equates enabling dysfunction, hatred and violence with patriotism.
In my view, the patriot is one who has the courage to speak out against corrupt and dishonest policies and unfairness in our society, even when it is unpopular to do so.
A true leader, as we were reminded on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, is one like John F. Kennedy, who inspires us to do great things.
There is no honor in inciting hatred, violence and divisiveness in this United States of America.
It is time to stand up and speak out for the best possible vision of our country. For these truths, although they may be self-evident, are certainly not self-sustaining. That is our job, as good citizens, patriots, we the people must hold our leaders and lawmakers accountable for anything less than empowering people and inspiring true progress toward a more perfect union.
I hope we can.
Jon P. Frasz
Northfield