The vision of Northfield Public Schools is to prepare every student for lifelong success within a world-class learning environment with a commitment to community partnerships and sustainability.
Highlights in the last 12 months:
•As a district, Northfield students continued to out-perform state and national averages in MAP, MCA and ACT.
•Eighty-five percent of Advanced Placement (AP) tests taken at Northfield High School in 2018 resulted in students earning college credit.
•Successful implementation of a new reading curriculum in kindergarten through fifth grade.
•Sixty-three percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of a $40.97 million bond referendum in November. The bond referendum includes funding for a new elementary school on the campus of Greenvale Park Elementary, renovating the current Greenvale Park into a district-wide early childhood center, and additions/renovations at Bridgewater Elementary, Sibley Elementary and Longfellow School.
•Successful completion of a second-year using the Second Step Social/Emotional Learning Curriculum for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
•Successful completion of a second year using the University of Minnesota Ramp-up to Readiness curriculum to help sixth- through eighth-grade students become career- and/or college-ready.
•Northfield High School’s flex hour was the first high school schedule change since the early 1980s. The flex hour combines the lunch period with dozens of daily options for students to access academic assistance and enrichment opportunities based on student choice. The flex hour also extended the Ramp-up to Readiness curriculum to ninth- through 12th-grade students.
•Implemented the first Northfield High School technology education summer elective course using the Industry 4.0 Mechatronics Curriculum.
•Won a University of Minnesota Local Government Innovation Award for the school district’s successful self-funded health insurance program.
Adapting to economic challenges:
•Thanks to the generosity of local voters through the successful 2017 operating levy, financial stewardship and self-funded health insurance, Northfield Public Schools maintained all programming for the 2018-19 school year. Decades of legislative underfunding continues to threaten long-term financial stability for all Minnesota school districts, including Northfield.
Future plans and progress:
• Continue addressing the achievement gap, focusing on ensuring all students engage in a high-quality pre-kindergarten program, setting the foundation to reach critical benchmarks on the cradle-to-career continuum. State funding of the Achievement and Integration Program and Greenvale Park Community School are crucial elements in that effort.
• Ongoing efforts to strengthen recent implementations of reading and social/emotional curricula.
•Construction projects associated with the successful 2018 bond referendum will reshape our elementary campuses, providing improved learning environments and additional school security.