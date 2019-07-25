Why are the Town Board and residents of Bridgewater considering upending the natural order of local jurisdictions by incorporating? What might be the consequences for Northfield and Dundas?
In early 2018 the Town Board learned that the Rice County landfill will probably close in 20 to 25 years. The township gets about $150,000 annually, 25% of its revenue, from a host fee because the landfill is in the township. Those funds will disappear. We are also experiencing extreme weather events more frequently which is costing the Township $100,000 to $150,000 every three years. The cost of maintaining 37 miles of roads is increasing. And there is the possibility of losing tax base through annexations.
Consequently, the Supervisors felt it was time to consider what actions, if any, should be initiated to be sure to have a financially healthy township in 20 to 30 years. We set some guidelines: (1) agriculture remains the core activity, (2) maintain a rural lifestyle, (3) diversify the tax base, and (4) modest population growth in housing clusters.
Rice County zoning restrictions constrain our ability to diversify the tax base or develop housing clusters. We have discussed zoning changes with the county. However, county zoning ordinances apply to 14 townships, so making changes to accommodate Bridgewater may not be practical or wise. In July 2018 we sent a resolution to Northfield to initiate negotiation of an annexation agreement to replace the current agreement which expires at the end of 2019. During the seven months we waited for a response we began exploring incorporation. We engaged Northland Securities to study the financial and operational feasibility of incorporating. They concluded that the township could incorporate without raising taxes and that it has the capabilities needed to operate as a city. On June 12, the board voted to prepare an application to incorporate. The decision whether to actually apply will be made this September.
How might an incorporated Bridgewater affect Northfield and Dundas? The question was asked last December in presentations to the Northfield Council and Dundas Planning Commission. Neither city has been inclined to discuss specifics. Land can be transferred between incorporated jurisdictions. The Town Board is open to agreements to transfer land from Bridgewater to Northfield and Dundas following incorporation. Neither city has expressed interest in such agreements. From our analysis of their available land and development histories, neither city is likely to need additional land for three or four decades.
Recently, the Northfield Council proposed to the Bridgewater board a joint resolution that would extend our annexation agreement five years in exchange for which all activities toward incorporation would cease. Still with no discussion of why the city regards incorporation as damaging to its interests. If we were to find that an incorporated Bridgewater would likely compromise the economic vitality of either city, we probably would not incorporate. Ironically, the unwillingness of either city to discuss this issue makes it more likely that the township will apply to become a city.